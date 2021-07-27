SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio’s Mike McVetta notched the victory Saturday in the annual Hy-Miler race for the International Supermodified Association winged supers at Sandusky Speedway.
The driver of the No. 22 car started fourth, charged up to the lead early, and kept the point the rest of the way in the race, shortened to 73 laps by rain.
At the start McVetta had Trent Stephens next to him and four-time Hy-Miler winner Chris Perley and Johnny Benson Jr. in the front row ahead. But with the pending rain nearing, McVetta wasted no time at getting past Chris Perley taking the lead after a quick yellow. McVetta stayed out front until the race was ended on lap 73 with the storm taking over.
Mike Lichty, Jeff Abold, Otto Sitterly, and Kyle Edwards completed the top five at the finish.
Attrition was high in the event with a number of cars pitting with various problems.
McVetta had been to Sandusky Speedway before, but had never won a supermodified feature there.
“I’ve had wins here before but in sprint car. I finally was able to put it together for the supermodified win. This is unbelievable. I’m just still taking it all in and trying to believe it quite honestly.”
He said he passed Perley on a lap 5 restart and sped to the checkered flag.
“Perley was out front right away but I think I got him on a lap 5 restart in turn 1. Basically I never looked back after that,” McVetta said.
McVetta, who works at the NASA Glenn Research Center, has been racing for 27 years overall with nine of them in supers. His No. 22 cars are home built with the help of his dad Roger, Doug Saunier and Ray Yurko and Kevin Eichelberger. His mom Cindy, wife Gina, daughter Stella, and son Patrick are all part of the family race endeavor. Next up for the team will be the Best Western Plus and Clarion Hotel & Suites Jack Murphy Memorial King of Wings event in Oswego this Saturday.
Hy-Miler Finish (Race shortened by rain to 73 laps): 1. Mike McVetta (22), 2. Mike Lichty (84), 3. Jeff Abold (05), 4. Otto Sitterly (7), 5. Kyle Edwards (11E), 6. Dave Shullick Jr. (49), 7. Jim Paller (64), 8. Aric Iosue (27), 9. A.J. Lesiecki (88), 10. Tyler Thompson (98), 11. Chris Perley (11), 12. Ryan Locke (37), 13. Moe Lilje (32), 14. Ben Seitz (97), 15. Timmy Jedrzejek (9), 16. Trent Stephens (19), 17. Johnny Benson Jr. (74), 18. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 19. Johnny Payne (78), 20. Talon Stephens (30), 21. Jonathan Lesiecki (8).
Abold wins Fast 40
Jeff Abold of Pennellville came close to winning last year’s Hy-Miler 100 at Sandusky Speedway, but fell short.
On Friday, he took the checkered flag in the Fast 40 ISMA winged super feature during Hy-Miler Weekend at Sandusky.
Trent Stephens and Abold started in the front row for the 40-lap feature and began a battle for the top spot.
Timmy Jedrzejek in the Lane Racing No. 9 and Chris Perley, a four-time Hy-Miler and two-time Fast 40 winner, quickly moved up to join the competition for the lead.
The battle up front was electric, but nearing the 20-lap mark, the No. 9 of Jedrzejek faded from the fray, putting Trent Stephens in the lead with Abold challenging.
Abold soon took the point and kept it the rest of the way.
A few caution flags slowed the action involving the cars of Rich Reid and Mike Lichty, but Abold held onto the lead on restarts.
With four laps to go, Abold led the way followed by Stephens, Perley, Kyle Edwards, and Dave Shullick Jr.
In those last laps, Edwards charged past Perley and Stephens to finish second behind Abold as the checkered flag flew.
Fast 40 Finish: 1. Jeff Abold (05), 2. Kyle Edwards (1E), 3. Trent Stephens (19), 4. Chris Perley (11), 5. Dave Shullick Jr. (49), 6. Ben Seitz (97), 7. Otto Sitterly (7), 8. Talon Stephens (30), 9. Moe Lilje (32), 10. Ryan Locke (37), 11. Mike Lichty (84), 12. Tyler Thompson (98), 13. Aric Iosue (27), 14. A.J. Lesiecki (88), 15. Rich Reid (55), 16. Timmy Jedrzejek (9), 17. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 18. Johnny Paine (78), 19. Jim Paller (64), 20. Jonathan Lesiecki (8), 21. Johnny Benson Jr. (74).
