OSWEGO — When Max McLaughlin sat in a supermodified for the first time two weeks ago, he had high expectations, although Oswego Speedway victory lane was likely not where he was expecting to find himself on Saturday.
But that’s exactly where he wound up.
McLaughlin started on the pole of the 50-lap Novelis Supermodified feature presented by Oswego County Media Group with Jason Simmons Racing teammate Tyler Thompson alongside.
McLaughlin held the lead until lap 10, when Thompson stole the top spot and appeared to be on his way to smoking the field in a dominating performance.
That was until the last lap that changed everything.
In one of the most dramatic supermodified feature finishes in Oswego Speedway history, Thompson ran out of fuel coming out of turn 4 to take the checkered flag, and that handed the win to McLaughlin by a margin of just 0.159 seconds.
The versatile 21-year-old racer from Mooresville, North Carolina, a winner in the ARCA Menards Series, Big-Block Modifieds, and Tour Type Mods, can now add “Oswego Speedway supermodified feature winner” to his list of accomplishments.
“Tyler (Thompson) was the car to beat tonight. There is no question,” McLaughlin said. “I literally ran out of fuel right here (at the start-finish line). We are teammates, so we put the same fuel in, and I ran out then about lost it in turn 1. I’m just glad Tyler finished second and not way back.”
A winner of a 2017 Super DIRTcar Series Triple 30 event on dirt at Oswego, McLaughlin joins speedway pioneers Newt Ward, Chuck Kotwica, John Torrese Sr., Bob Kegebein, Charlie Barry, and Billy Blum as only the sixth driver to win on both surfaces at the “Steel Palace,” and the first since Blum in 1955.
He also joins his father Mike, an Oswego feature winner in 1982 with the Norm Foster z8, as the seventh father-son pair to win in the supermodified division, along with the Gibson, Shullick, Graham, Muldoon, Bellinger, and Abold families.
“I just have to thank Jason Simmons for this opportunity,” McLaughlin added. “I have wanted to race here for a long time on asphalt. I have won here on the dirt before, so it is pretty cool to get one on asphalt too.”
Finishing in third was Dave Shullick Jr., who for the second week in a row charged from deep in the field to a podium position with the Osetek Racing No. 95.
“We had a really, really good car,” Shullick said. “That was a lot of fun. I got up behind Max and started to get a little too tight. I probably just ran it too hard, but did not have a choice starting in 12th. This car is a bullet. I have to thank my crew, because in two weeks, we are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
As it turned out, there were three original starts. Thompson’s car had issues firing on the first green flag. The field was then brought to a halt for a vicious turn 3 crash before the first lap was even completed. Rookie Ryan Locke got the worst of it, taking a very heavy hit into the turn 3 foam with the new No. 37.
Lou LeVea Sr., Michael Barnes, Chris Perley, Jack Patrick, and Keith Shampine were also involved.
After an extended red flag, the field resumed with an original start, with McLaughlin taking the lead. Thompson made an inside pass for the lead on lap 10.
By lap 18, Shullick was up to fourth behind Thompson, McLaughlin, and Brandon Bellinger. He then got by Bellinger on lap 26. A caution flag waved on the next lap for a tangle involving Lou LeVea Jr. and Snyder right in front of the leaders.
Thompson pulled away on the restart, but when Shullick pressured the CraZ8 of McLaughlin, his car got out of shape on the high side, allowing Bellinger to slip back underneath for third.
The final yellow flag of the race for an Aric Iosue spin bunched the field with four laps to go, allowing Shullick to get back by Bellinger for third on the restart.
Thompson had checked out to almost a straightaway lead in the final four laps, but it didn’t matter. On the last lap, the No 98T chugged to nearly a complete halt down the frontstretch, with McLaughlin closing in to steal the win.
Thompson took second, with Shullick, Bellinger, and Jeff Abold rounding out the top five.
Brothers put on a show
Brad Haynes and his brother Bryan Haynes battled for the win in the 30-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers.
Brad Haynes took the initial lead from his outside pole starting spot. Bryan Haynes passed his brother for the lead on lap 22.
Two laps later, a slower car held up Bryan Haynes’ No. 86 off the exit of turn 2, and Brad Haynes in the No. 88 capitalized to regain the top spot and go on to the win. It was the first 1-2 finish for a pair of brothers in Oswego Speedway feature history, and the second SBS feature win for Brad Haynes.
In the J&S Paving 350 Supers feature, Nick Kinney took the victory with Jon Tesoriero second and Barry Kingsley third.
Speedway notes
-Max McLaughlin, Tim Snyder, and Doug Didero won 12-lap supermodified heats. Otto Sitterly posted the fastest lap time (16.066) during group time trials. He was followed by Tyler Thompson (16.157) and Dan Connors Jr. (16.188).
-Greg O’Connor, Dan Kapuscinski, and Joshua Sokolic won 10-lap SBS heats. Dan Kapuscinski was the fastest during SBS group time trials with a lap time of 19.212.
-Jon Tesoriero and Kreig Heroth won eight-lap heats for the 350 supers. Mike Bruce led the way in group time trials with a lap time of 16.957.
-There is no racing this Saturday at Oswego Speedway as competitors prepare for the 64th Classic Weekend, set for May 28-29.
Oswego Speedway feature finishes
Novelis Supermodifieds (50 laps): 1. Max McLaughlin (CraZ8), 2. Tyler Thompson (98T), 3. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 4. Brandon Bellinger (02), 5. Jeff Abold (05), 6. Dave Danzer (52), 7. Otto Sitterly (7), 8. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 9. Joe Gosek (00), 10. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 11. Alison Sload (39), 12. Aric Iosue (11), 13. Doug Didero (3), 14. Tim Snyder (0), 15. Jerry Curran (99), 16. Keith Shampine (55), 17. Mike Bruce (22), 18. Camden Proud (54), 19. Lou LeVea Sr. (66), 20. Chris Perley (44), 21. Ryan Locke (37), 22. Michael Barnes (68), 23. Jack Patrick (90).
Pathfinder Bank SBS (30 laps): 1. Brad Haynes (88), 2. Bryan Haynes (86), 3. Cameron Rowe (77), 4. Brian Sobus (18), 5. Noah Ratcliff (73), 6. Greg O’Connor (90), 7. James Babcock (15), 8. Tony Pisa (89), 9. Dennis Rupert (99), 10. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 11. Darrick Hilton (66), 12. Griffin Miller (9), 13. Joey DeStevens (05), 14. Robbie Bruce (32), 15. Josh Wallace (49), 16. Joshua Sokolic (26), 17. Dan Kapuscinski (23).
J&S Paving 350 Supers (25 laps): 1. Nick Kinney (7), 2. Jon Tesoriero (47), 3. Barry Kingsley (06), 4. Kyle Perry (20), 5. Vern LaFave (97), 6. Kreig Heroth (45), 7. Ralph Clark (5), 8. Dave Cliff (50), 9. Dalton Doyle (09), 10. Kali Spaulding (23), 11. Mike Bruce (22).
