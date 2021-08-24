Claremont, N.H. — The ISMA Supermodifieds had never raced at Claremont Speedway prior to Friday night, but it was evident that the track would be a good one for the winged speedsters.
Chris Perley sat on the outside of row one for the feature and immediately claimed the lead with Dan Bowes, Jon McKennedy, Ben Seitz and Otto Sitterly chasing the Rowley Rocket for the first third of the 75-lap feature.
Not unexpectedly McKennedy, who has been the man to beat of late in the New England area, moved up swiftly to challenge Perley as he was behind the No. 11 car by lap 22 and swooped by him a lap later.
The No. 79 machine of McKennedy stayed out front of Bowes as Lee’s Ollie Silva Memorial winner Sitterly was on the move to get behind Bowes while Lane Racing teammates Anthony Nocella and Seitz completed the top five as the race headed for the halfway mark.
At that midway mark, McKennedy easily claimed the $500 halfway bonus sponsored by Middlesex Interiors. The first yellow flag of the event came moments later as the No. 25 car of Bowes spun off the track but was able to restart.
With 34 laps to go, McKennedy now had Sitterly knocking on the door while Seitz, Nocella, Moe Lilje, Mike Ordway Jr., Ryan Locke, Bowes, Kenny White Jr. and Dave Helliwell filled out the field still on the track.
The second yellow flag of the race came with 21 laps remaining, closing up the gap between McKennedy and Sitterly. Ordway pulled the No. 61 car into the pits at the same time. An early bad crash had been repaired in time for the heats, but his machine was done for the night.
The double file restart put McKennedy and Sitterly side by side at the green flag with Sitterly pressuring McKennedy as the race was nearing the end. But Sitterly couldn’t quite stick with the No. 79 machine, which began to pull away.
Seitz, Nocella, Lilje, Bowes, Locke, Heliwell and Kenny White Jr. were still racing behind.
The third and final yellow flag came when Locke was off the pace on the backstretch, slowing the action for the final time.
Another double file restart found McKennedy and Sitterly side by side one more time producing some exciting, near the wall, action in the remaining five laps.
McKennedy had his third win of the ISMA season in the books with Sitterly settling for second. Ben Seitz had a third-place podium finish.
McKennedy, who had run in another division at Claremont, indicated in victory lane that the supermodified machine was fun at the 1/3 mile. He said he had won a race in 2009 which taught him how to run the track with the super.
Sitterly, when asked about his run, said his car was too tight. His closeness to the wall in the last laps were just to scare McKennedy, he said.
