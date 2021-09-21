EPPING, N.H. — The 56th annual Star Classic started on Saturday looking to be another great one as a good field of ISMA Supermodifieds began filling the pits along with many other race cars.
With the more than 20 cars ready to do battle only two things could mar the building excitement. One would be competitor attrition and the other weather.
Both managed to occur. Saturday afternoon, as time trials were held, the attrition began with two cars out of the action due to motor ills and one, the No. 25 machine of Dan Bowes, taking a hard hit into the tires on pit road, doing extensive damage to the car.
Then the weather reared its ugly head just prior to the Classic 125, causing the 350 Super Classic to be delayed and pushing the Star Classic on to early Sunday morning. Only 16 of the ISMA supers were able to make the call to start the Classic, with Ryan Locke and Danny Connors leading the way to green.
Only seven laps were in before the red flag dropped when Russ Wood spun off the track. While he was able to get back on track, fluid was detected on the track, and a resulting in a lengthy cleanup. In the interim, Otto Sitterly, who had already clinched the 2021 ISMA championship, had to leave the race to be able to get to his son Nick’s wedding. He had planned on running the Classic and then leaving but the early delay sent him out of the action.
Oswego Speedway regular Dan Connors took up the lead when the track was clean and his machine began building up a strong lead out front with Ryan Locke, Jon McKennedy, Chris Perley, Anthony Nocella and Kenny White Jr. in pursuit.
By lap 18, Connors had put Mike Collins down a lap providing a cushion for Connors. On lap 28, he had added Jamie Timmons to the lap down crew. But, as suddenly as he worked on increasing his lead, the luckless Connors sat in turn four, out of the action on lap 31, a victim of some contact behind him. This left McKennedy in the front spot, a place he never relinquished.
McKennedy built up a lead of his own. While Locke, Perley, Nocella and Mike Netishen kept sight of McKennedy, it was evident that the $1,000 halfway bonus donated by Shea Concrete, was going to McKennedy with little challenge as there were at least four lapped cars and the rest of the top five.
Heading into lap 70, Locke and Perley were weaving in and out of lap traffic that McKennedy was providing behind him.
Ben Seitz’s machine overheated and brought out another lengthy cleanup. It was here that the 125 lap Classic was reduced to 100 laps due to time and attrition.
On this restart, McKennedy had Perley, Locke and Nocella closer behind but it didn’t take McKennedy long to move away from any challenges.
On lap 90, only 3 other cars, Perley, Nocella and Locke, were on the lead lap behind McKennedy as he had 10 laps until victory with only eight cars remaining of the race starters.
McKennedy easily took home his fourth Star Classic as the checkers fell, with Perley and Locke joining him on the podium.
“This is a big deal It’s a big week with the Star Classic and having the 350 Super race named after my father who was a big part of my racing career. This feels really good,” McKennedy said. “This is our eighth consecutive win in ISMA races I’ve run. It just feels awesome. We had an awesome car.”
Perley, who has five Star Classic championships, was happy with second place behind McKennedy’s strong racing.
“We weren’t as fast as Jon. I thought we might be better. I was really looking forward to last night’s race because I think we had a really good car for last night,” Perley said. “We’ve never been great here during the day. But then Jonathan’s been on wherever and whenever and today he was a first place car. If we were in front of him, he still would have gone by us.”
Locke said he’s “excited and ready to build” for next year.
“I’m happy. It’s the best ever for me in the car. To be in the top three with those two guys was great,” Locke said. “Perley is somebody I’ve been watching for my entire life. I’ve been a fan since I was born. It was cool to stay up with him. Jon McKennedy has been running with us for the last two or three years and it’s not a bad group to finish third to.”
