SEEKONK, Mass. — Jon McKennedy dominated the 100-lap feature for the winged supers of the International Supermodified Association at Seekonk Speedway.
He took the lead on lap 45 and kept the point the rest of the way.
Ben Seitz placed second, with Chris Perley rounding out the top three.
Rounding out the 11-car feature field were Otto Sitterly, Dan Bowes, Kenny White, Ryan Locke, Eric Lewis, Bobby Santos, Anthony Nocella, and Mike Ordway Jr.
Perley and Santos started on the front row. Perley jumped out to the lead.
Lap 12 found the No. 61 of Ordway bringing out one of the few cautions of the night. The car was out for the night.
When racing resumed Perley had Seitz, McKennedy, and Santos looking to get by him for the lead. The front trio put on a battle, ticking off 11.3-second laps over the one-third of a mile oval.
The leaders were soon headed for lap traffic as Perley and Seitz had the No. 79 of McKennedy eyeing the front spot. McKennedy grabbed the lead on the 45th lap, and shortly after that he pocketed the lap 50 halfway bonus.
Seitz soon passed Perley, but McKennedy had a large lead. Perley, Sitterly, and Santos were running in the top five.
With 30 laps left, the cars of McKennedy, Seitz, Perley, and Sitterly were the only cars on the lead lap.
A final caution flag flew with less than 10 laps to go, giving Seitz a final shot at McKennedy. For a couple of laps, Seitz got alongside the leader, but McKennedy held on.
Perley, Sitterly, and Dan Bowes completed the top five at the finish.
McKennedy said his car was strong, especially on long green-flag periods. He thanks his sponsors and his crew.
Seitz said he was pleased with his car as it was the first time out with the setup. He also thanked his crew and car owner Lane Racing.
ISMA FINISH: 1. Jon McKennedy (79), 2. Ben Seitz (97), 3. Chris Perley (11), 4. Otto Sitterly (7), 5. Dan Bowes (25), 6. Kenny White (77), 7. Ryan Locke (37), 8. Eric Lewis (28), 9. Bobby Santos (1), 10. Anthony Nocella (9), 11. Mike Ordway Jr. (61).
