OSWEGO — Just a few years removed from his senior year at SUNY Geneseo,
where he was the NCAA Division III National Player of the Year as a goaltender, Devin McDonald is making his first return to the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena as part of a hockey team.
Except now, he’s a graduate assistant coach for the Oswego State men’s hockey team. Instead of being in the crease being cheered by fans, McDonald will be on the opposite bench of Geneseo coaches Chris Schultz and Kris Heeres.
However, it isn’t his first time back at Geneseo since graduating. McDonald was at the 2020 SUNYAC championship game between the Knights and the Lakers where the former came out victorious. McDonald was playing professionally in France at that time.
“I had a buddy text me who said, ‘It’s going to be weird seeing you come out
of the Zamboni gate (at Geneseo),’ because that’s where the away coaches have to come out,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be weird, but it’s going to be a cool experience.”
Prior to the Lakers’ contest against Brockport State Friday, McDonald said cur-
rent Oswego State players hadn’t given him much flack yet — but he attributed that to the focus being on Golden Eagles. By the time today’s morning pre-game skate comes around, “the guys will give (him) a hard time.”
McDonald played with a couple of the Knights, including their captain, Dan Bo-
sio. He also lived with a couple of the other seniors while McDonald was a senior.
McDonald, a Calgary, Alberta, native, added that his parents are coming into
town as well for both weekend contests. He said they’ll likely remain neutral in
terms of what school they’ll represent clothing-wise today.
“But they’re cheering for the Lakers,” McDonald said. “I don’t know if they’ll be
jumping up or hooting and hollering though.”
