OSWEGO — Eric McCrobie, the head coach of the Oswego varsity boys volleyball team, earned his 100th career win as head coach Monday, when the Buccaneers swept Central Square 3-0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-20) on the road.
McCrobie has been at the helm of the Bucs since 2014.
“We truly appreciate his dedication to the student athletes and the department,” Oswego athletic director Rhonda Bullard said. “His leadership with the program has provided growth within the sport and made a positive impact on the lives of many student-athletes.”
The Bucs’ next game was scheduled for Wednesday against Jamesville-DeWitt.
