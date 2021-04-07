FULTON — Some Fulton varsity wrestlers competed this past weekend in the Journeymen/Rudis New York State Wrestling Championships.
Senior Sam May earned a seventh-place finish in the 160-pound weight class for Fulton to highlight the results.
The event was held April 2-3 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the traditional scholastic season in New York, Journeymen Wrestling created a non-sanctioned single-division high school state championship tournament.
In addition to May, Fulton participants included senior Dominick Hofmann, sophomore Walter Crofoot, junior Aiden Scaringi, and senior Matt Woodworth.
The tournament featured 450 competitors from 13 sections and ASIS in the state. Wrestlers had to meet underlying criteria to compete. There were 16 weight classes ranging from 99 pounds to 285 pounds.
It was a single-division competition, meaning D-1 (large school) and D-2 (small school) competitors participated in the same bracket.
Fulton varsity wrestling coach Jeff Waldron said the Red Raider competitors represented the school well.
“Sam had a good weekend and placed seventh,” Waldron said. “He is also committed to going D-I to the Citadel, so we are excited to see him excel at the highest level. The other four boys wrestled tough and represented us well and won some matches. Wally Crofoot competed in the freestyle tournament as well and placed third.
“We have another year with Aiden Scaringi, so we expect great things out of him in his senior year. Dominick Hofmann and Matt Woodworth lost some close matches but fell short of placing.”
