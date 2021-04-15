OSWEGO — Mark Mayo recorded a hole-in-one recently while golfing at Oswego Country Club.
He used a 7-iron to ace the 18th hole, playing at 135 yards.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by Bob Mulcahey, Connie Sideris, and Jerry Altimonda.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 3:15 pm
