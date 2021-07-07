BREWERTON — Michael Maresca decided in 2021 to call the Brewerton Speedway his Friday night home to work on his big-block program. After two trips to victory lane in six events, that decision has paid off.
In the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature, 24 cars took the green with Roy Bresnahan and Chad Phelps leading early laps.
By lap 10, Phelps bolted out to an almost full straightaway lead with Jim Witko, Michael Maresca, Tim Sears Jr., and Kevin Root slugging it out for second through fifth place.
After Maressca moved into second, he was able to run down Phelps and took the lead on lap 14.
With 10 laps remaining, Maresca had his car on rails as he was putting cars down a lap while building up a three-second lead over Sears Jr., Jimmy Phelps, who started in 11th, and Root.
Over the final laps there was no stopping Maresca as he cruised to the win. The fastest car on the track over the last handful of laps was Jimmy Phelps, who finished second. Sears Jr., Chad Phelps and Larry Wight finished third through fifth.
The 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature saw 29 cars take the green that would see the winner decided on the final lap coming to the checkers.
Jeff Prentice led the opening four laps, but Chris Mackey took over the top-spot as racing was two- and three-wide behind them throughout the field.
With 10 laps remaining, Mackey was still cruising out front, 10 car lengths ahead of Alan Fink. Zach Payne, Prentice and Quinn Wallis were showing on the scoring tower in the top five.
The last thing Mackey wanted to see was a late caution that would wipe out his lead, and that is exactly what happened with five laps remaining.
The final laps were a classic between Mackey and Fink as they traded slide jobs back and forth on both ends of the speedway with Mackey picking up his second win of the year. Payne was able to slip by Fink coming to the checkers. Fink, points leader Zach Sobotka, and Amy Holland finished third through fifth.
The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek had 28 cars sign into the pits for the 25-lap Don Gillette Memorial.
Sam Reakes IV grabbed the lead at the drop of the green and showed the way out front, quickly putting cars down a lap trying to build distance between himself and the tight battle just behind him between Larry Wight, Jason Barney, Matt Tanner, and Tommy Wickham.
Reakes saw his advantage disappear when the caution came out on lap 11. Wight took advantage of the yellow and he bolted out to the lead on the restart.
Wight opened the biggest lead of the race with 10 laps remaining, leaving Reakes, Tanner, Barney and Dylan Swiernik to battle it out in the top five.
Over the final laps, there was no stopping Wight as he defended home turf winning his second straight Brewerton ESS CNY Speedweek feature by five seconds over Matt Tanner. Reakes, Danny Varin, and Swiernik.
Chris Bonoffski made his first start of the year in the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders pay off. Bonoffski led every lap in the 15-lap feature, never being seriously challenged. Damien Bechler, Chuck Powelczyk, Quinn Wallis and Justin Pope finished second through fifth.
This Friday, NAPA Auto Parts will present the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders plus a visit from the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.
For more information and full results, go to brewertonspeedway.com.
