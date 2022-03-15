OSWEGO — Fulton resident Derek Magno struck his way to victory and the $5,500 top prize Sunday in the Super Bud Bowl Handicap Tournament at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.
The 34th annual event, sponsored by Budweiser, was presented by the Hoefer family.
Magno defeated Rochester’s Mark Scuderi 213-200 in the championship match of the stepladder finals.
Scuderi took the second-place prize of $2,800, and Rochester’s Dan Vick won $1,500 for third place.
The bowling event saw 1,073 entries throughout the week. A runner-up in the Bud Bowl in 2012, Magno was excited to finally capture this prestigious title.
“I’ve been looking for this win for a long time,” he said. “I did finish second back in 2012 almost 10 years ago to the day. I really didn’t have a good look all week and I had a little different game plan today. I’m just glad it came together.”
Magno entered the three-man stepladder finals as the No. 1 seed based on his 905 total pinfall over the previous four games of match play.
Third-seeded Scuderi, a two-handed bowler from the right side, topped Vick 235-214 in the semifinal match. Vick, the 2018 Bud Bowl winner, was bidding to become the event’s first two-time champion.
On Sunday, Vick fell victim to splits for open frames in the second and third frames, while Scuderi was tripling to take command. Vick recovered for a fine 214 game, but Scuderi added another triple over the sixth, seventh, and eighth frames on his way to a 235.
Scuderi’s semifinal victory put him in the title match against Magno, a smooth-shooting right-hander.
After Magno started the match with a spare, Scuderi struck solidly and then carried a light hit for an opening double. Magno converted the 2-4-5-8 bucket and then seemed to find his line, getting a powerful strike in the third frame.
Scuderi was locked in on lane 20, but a little lost on lane 19 of the championship pair. In the fourth frame on lane 19, Scuderi’s high hit left the 3-6-10 and he chopped his spare attempt, leaving the 10-pin. After a strike in the fifth frame, Scuderi’s nose hit left the 3-10 baby split in the sixth. He missed the 3-pin on his spare attempt for another open frame.
The veteran Magno, who has won big events such as the Syracuse Masters and the team all-events at the nationals, pounced on the opportunity to take control of the match. His fourth-frame strike was right on the money, and he carried a light hit in the fifth for a key triple.
“I used all my previous experience of needing a good shot to come into play, and I got it today,” the Liverpool native said. “I just wanted to make good shots, fill frames, and everything fell in line from there.”
Scuderi regrouped and struck in the seventh and eighth frames to put some pressure on Magno, but Magno stayed steady, converting spares in the sixth and seventh frames, and then going strike-spare in the eighth and ninth frames.
Needing a strike in the ninth for a three-bagger, Scuderi’s shot went a bit high in the 1-3 pocket, leaving a pin standing. He picked up the spare and went spare-strike in the 10th to complete a 200 game.
Magno stepped to the approach in the 10th frame needing a nine-count or a strike on his first shot to clinch the championship.
“I was a little nervous, but I’ve been in these positions before,” he said. “I just stayed focused and wanted to make the best shot possible.”
He rolled a solid strike to take the title.
“It was all good today,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.