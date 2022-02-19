ALBANY — Fulton, Mexico, and Phoenix will each have a wrestler competing at the New York State Championships, scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at MVP Arena in Albany.
Junior Frederick Pagan of Fulton will compete in the 102-pound weight class in Division I. Pagan captured the Section III Division I title, pinning Auburn’s Mike Boyhan in 2:49 in the finals.
Pagan also competed at the state meet at the end of the 2019-2020 season.
Mexico senior Joey Reed received a wild-card bid to the state tournament after finishing third in the Section III Division II Tournament. He will wrestle in the 152-pound weight class.
Phoenix senior Parker Allers also received a wild-card bid to the state tourney. He finished third in the 132-pound weight class at the Section III Division II Tournament.
