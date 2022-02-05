Wrestlers representing Oswego, Fulton, and Mexico will participate in the Section III Championships today.
Oswego and Fulton wrestlers will compete in the Class A Championships at Carthage High School, while Mexico wrestlers will compete in the Class B Championships at Homer High School. Below are local wrestlers competing in the championships.
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIPS
In the 102-pound weight class, Fulton’s Frederick Pagan is the first seed. Teammate Collen Austin is the second seed. Brady Niver is unseeded in the 110-pound class.
In the 118-pound weight class, Fulton’s Jack Phillips is seeded fourth, while teammate Kallen Roberts is the fifth seed. Oswego’s Jose Ramos is the sixth seed in the class.
Ramos will be the fourth seed in the 126-pound class, while Fulton’s Dylan Waldron will be the second seed. Fulton’s Elias Reynolds and Oswego’s Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez are unseeded in the 132-pound weight class.
Oswego’s Wayne Earl is the fourth seed in the 138-pound class, with Fulton’s Bailey Grubb the sixth seed. Rivera-Gonzalez will be unseeded in the class as well.
Fulton’s Walter Crofoot is the fourth seed in the 145-pound class, with Earl fifth.
Fulton’s Johnathan Clohecy is the second seed in the 152-pound class, and Oswego’s Mason Sinclair will be unseeded. Sinclair and Fulton’s Ashton Gates are both unseeded in the 160-pound weight class. Fellow Red Raider Troy Baker is the fourth seed in the 172-pound weight class.
The Bucs’ Logan Mathews is the second seed in the 189-pound class, with Fulton’s Aiden Scaringi third. The Red Raiders’ Kaden Reynnells is unseeded in the class as well.
Reynnells, along with teammate Eithan Burlingham and Oswego’s Ethan Hart, are draws in the 215-pound weight class. Fulton’s Logan Murphy is the fourth seed in the 285-pound weight class.
CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wrestlers representing Mexico will participate in today’s Section III Class B Championships at Homer High School. Below are the Tigers’ wrestlers competing.
In the 102-pound weight class, Thomas McCord is unseeded. Kyren Stock is the sixth seed in the 110-pound class.
In the 118-pound class, Ryan Gates is the seventh seed, while Neven Dermady is unseeded. Logan Wilder is unseeded in the 126-pound class.
Michael Smith is unseeded at 132 pounds, and Colin Derby is unseeded at 138 pounds. Seth Prentice and Connor Peterson are both unseeded at 145 pounds.
Joey Reed is the first seed in the 152-pound class. Daniel Miller is unseeded at 160 pounds. Renee Kiniken is unseeded at 172 pounds, and Dakota DeFalco is unseeded at 215 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.