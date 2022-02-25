ALBANY — Three area wrestlers are competing at the New York State Wrestling Championships in Albany this weekend. Below are results from Friday (through 2:00 p.m.):
Fulton junior Frederick Pagan split his first two matches. Competing in the 102-pound weight class in Division I, Pagan opened with a 3-2 decision over Hauppauge’s Connor Sheridan.
Next, Pagan faced third-seeded Dunia Sibomana of Long Beach. Sibomana won a 14-2 major decision.
Pagan was to face Ryan Cielinski of Spencerport in his next bout.
Mexico senior Joey Reed lost his opening match in the 152-pound weight class in Division II. Port Jefferson senior Anthony Evangelista beat Reed by an 8-6 score in sudden victory.
Reed was to face Devone Bogie of Eagle Academy in his next bout.
Parker Allers of Phoenix split his first two matches in the 132-pound weight class in Division II.
Allers pinned Cold Spring Harbor’s Michael Centrella in 49 seconds in his opening bout. Next, he lost a 9-3 decision to Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper.
In the consolation bracket, Allers was set to meet Gouverneur’s Hunter Mashaw.
The state tourney continues Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany.
