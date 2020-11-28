Some players on the Oswego High School varsity girls soccer team have received all-league recognition from the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division.
Jordan Caroccio, a defender, was named to the all-league second team. Buccaneers receiving honorable mention were midfielder Rosie Wallace, defender Amanda Porter, and goalkeeper Emma Burger.
Also, members of the Hannibal, Mexico, and Phoenix varsity girls soccer teams recently received all-league recognition.
In the Onondaga High School League’s East Division, goalkeeper Sophia Salladin of Hannibal earned first-team honors.
Midfielder Lena Turaj of Hannibal was named to the all-league second team. Hannibal players receiving all-league honorable mention were defenders Samantha Emmons and Julia Shortslef.
In the OHSL Central Division, four Mexico players earned first-team honors. They were goalkeeper Briana Urquhart, defender Anna Bigelow, midfielder Adria Ariola, and forward Grace O’Gorman. Mexico players named to the all-league second team were defender Caitlyn Dubois and midfielders Alecsis Buda and Lilly Duschen. Receiving honorable mention for the Tigers were defenders Kendall Cuyler, Melisa Button, and Ayva Ouderkirk, and midfielder MacKenzie Craig.
Members of the Phoenix Firebirds were also recognized with all-league honors in the Central Division. Named to the first team were midfielder Brooklyn Olschewske and forward Courtney Carter. Selected to the all-league second team from Phoenix were goalkeeper Emma Clark and defender Mackensie Shank.
