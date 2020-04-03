Some local swimmers and divers have been named to the All-CNY swim team.
Receiving the recognition were Fulton’s Tyler LaDue and T.J. Clayton, Oswego’s Jack Tonkin, and Mexico’s Kian Long.
LaDue, a sophomore, starred in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley for the Red Raiders this season.
At the Section III State Qualifier Meet, LaDue placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a state-qualifying time of 1:00.83.
At the state meet, LaDue placed 28th in the 100-yard breaststroke preliminaries (1:00.74), and 30th (1:01.70) in the second day of races.
Clayton, a freshman, placed second at the state qualifier meet in the 100-yard butterfly with a state-qualifying time of 53.67. At the state meet, he placed 52nd in the 100 fly with a time of 54.54.
LaDue and Clayton helped Fulton win the Section III Class B title for the second year in a row.
Oswego’s Tonkin, a sophomore, was also an All-CNY selection. He participated in diving as well as swimming events. He advanced to the state meet in diving and placed 43rd.
Mexico’s Long, a sophomore, qualified for the state meet in diving and finished 46th.
