For those who missed the sights and sounds of local auto racing during 2020, the wait is over.
Racing revs up this weekend, headlined by Saturday’s opening-night program at Fulton Speedway.
Oswego Speedway will hold a practice session on Saturday ahead of its May 8 kickoff event.
A practice session will take place Tuesday at Brewerton Speedway, which will hold its season-opening program May 7.
Here’s a look at the upcoming events at each track.
Fulton Speedway
After a season away from the speed, sights, and sounds that thundered out of Fulton Speedway, the horsepower will be unleashed Saturday on the three-eighths of a mile high-banked clay oval.
On the racing card presented by VP Lubricants will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman class.
Phoenix’s Larry Wight will be back to defend his 2019 track title in the Modified division that keeps growing in car count. The division includes top-notch drivers ready to challenge Wight for the title.
The Sportsman division that has one of the largest car counts in the Northeast will be wide open with a new track champion to be crowned at the end of the season. Reigning division champion Jackson Gill has moved up to the Modifieds at Fulton Speedway.
Chad Homan will be returning to try and add another Late Model championship to his trophy case. There is a talented field of racers looking to add their name as Fulton Speedway champion.
The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman division will be returning, giving racers experience in open-wheel cars to hone their skills before moving up to other divisions.
Pits will open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is free to fans 18 and younger.
Fulton Speedway is located along Route 57, just south of Fulton.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Oswego Speedway
Oswego Speedway will hold an open practice session from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The practice session is open to all divisions that will be competing at Oswego during the 2021 season.
That list includes the Novelis Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supers, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, Sunoco New York Super Stock Series, and the International Supermodified Association winged supers.
Grandstand admission is free for the practice. Pits open at 11 a.m.
Oswego Speedway is a five-eighths of a mile paved track located at 300 E. Albany St., Oswego.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for more information.
The opening-night program at Oswego Speedway will be May 8. That night, there will be a full card of racing headlined by a 50-lap Novelis Supermodified feature, plus action for Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers (30 laps) and J&S Paving 350 Supers (25 laps).
Brewerton Speedway
A test-and-tune practice session is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Brewerton Speedway.
The one-third of a mile clay track is located along Route 11 in Central Square.
The season-opening program is set for Friday, May 7. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the AmeriCU Credit Union STARS Mod Lites, and the Fleet Repairs Four-Cylinders.
Gates May 7 will open at 5:30 p.m., with racing at 7:30 p.m.
See www.brewertonspeedway.com for more information.
Weekly racing at Brewerton will again be headlined by the Tracey Road Equipment Big-Block Modifieds. Special appearances by the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, the $2,000-to-win Enduro 200, and other specials will dot the summer racing slate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.