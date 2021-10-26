Hannibal football ends regular season with loss to Clinton
CLINTON — The Hannibal varsity football team dropped its last regular-season game against Clinton 22-8 Saturday.
Lane Rawls completed five passes for 92 yards.
On the ground, Owen Skiff led the Warriors with 75 yards and a touchdown. Logan Longley rushed for 53 yards, while Mathias Alton added 47 yards. Lane Rawls also ran for 10 yards.
Ben Alton had two receptions for 49 yards, while Mathias Alton caught one pass for 31 yards. Longley (nine yards) and Skiff (three yards) both had one reception each.
Hannibal (3-2) plays again Saturday at Pulaski for a semifinal game in the Section III Independent League playoffs.
Oswego modified boys soccer ends season with win over Fowler
OSWEGO — The Oswego modified boys soccer team defeated Fowler 3-1 Friday to end its season.
Logan Stahl scored first for Oswego in the second quarter with a direct kick outside of the goal box. No one scored again until the fourth quarter when Jack Giberson, assisted by Daniel Callen, found the back of the net.
Fowler responded later in the fourth before Jonah Orta found Callen for the Bucs’ third goal in the final minute of the contest.
“All players on offense and defense played a key role in keeping the pressure on Fowler and moving the ball well,” coach Michael Patane said.
The Buccaneers finished with a 6-2 league record, winning six consecutive games after dropping the first two games of the season.
