Oswego modified boys soccer shut out
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego modified boys soccer team fell 3-0 to Central Square Monday.
The Redhawks jumped out early with their first goal just seven minutes into the game. Central Square added a goal off a header that came from a corner kick, followed by the team’s third and final goal off a penalty kick.
Oswego had a game scheduled Wednesday at Fulton, then has a home game Monday against Jamesville-DeWitt.
Lena Turaj scores twice in Hannibal girls soccer loss
HANNIBAL — Despite a two-goal effort from Hannibal’s Lena Turaj, the Warriors’ varsity girls soccer team fell 3-2 to Jordan-Elbridge Tuesday.
Turaj’s sister, Zoey Turaj, added an assist on one of the goals.
Sophia Salladin made 12 saves in net, allowing the three goals for an .800 save percentage in the contest.
Jordan-Elbridge was led by Ava Hildebrant’s two goals, as well as a goal and an assist from Avery Yard. No goalie stats were reported.
The Warriors travel to Cortland Saturday for a 9:30 a.m. matchup
Buc varsity boys soccer falls to Fowler
OSWEGO — The Fowler varsity boys soccer team shut out Oswego 4-0 Tuesday.
The Bucs’ Preston Norfleet made 13 saves on 17 shots on goal (.765 save percentage) in the loss.
Oswego plays again today vs. East Syracuse-Minoa at Oswego Turf Stadium.
Oswego boys volleyball tops ESM
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team picked up its first win of the season with a 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21) win over East Syracuse-Minoa Tuesday.
Zach Chamberlain recorded 32 assists, eight digs, two kills and a block. Brennan Tynan added 18 kills, five digs, two aces and an assist. Nate Allen chipped in nine digs, an ace and an assist. Chris Cote had six blocks, three kills, two aces and an assist. Ethan Locastro tacked on four kills, three digs, one block and one ace.
Brett Dykas and M.J. Lilly had six and five kills, respectively.
The Bucs (1-3) travel to Baldwinsville today for their next contest.
Mexico boys soccer drops contest against Lakers
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys soccer team fell 6-0 to state-ranked Skaneateles Tuesday.
Goaltender Tyler Warner made 22 saves in nets for Tigers.
The Lakers’ Owen Cheney recorded a hat trick, with Carter Corbett, Nick Cerimeli and Tylar Moss also adding goals. Moss chipped in three assists.
Cowan Paro made just two saves for Skaneateles.
Mexico has a road game today at Solvay scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
ESM tops Fulton girls soccer
FULTON — Angelina Polcaro and Leah Rehm both scored two goals in East Syracuse-Minoa’s 5-0 win over the Fulton varsity girls soccer team Tuesday.
The Red Raiders recorded two shots on goal, both stopped by Isabelle Chavoustie. No Fulton goalie stats were provided.
Fulton hosts Auburn today at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.