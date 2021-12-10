Fulton swimming defeats Cicero-North Syracuse
Behind eight first-place finishes, the Fulton varsity swimming and diving team won 106-73 against Cicero-North Syracuse Wednesday.
T.J. Clayton picked up the Red Raiders’ first victory of the night with a 2:14.27 in the 200-yard individual medley. Bryce Rogers, in the 50-yard freestyle, finished in first with a 22.87.
In the diving event, Will Patterson posted a six-dive score of 198.50 to take the event.
Clayton also won the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 57.14. Rogers took another first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 5:03.81.
Tyler LaDue was the victor in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.18).
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Maddison Blake, Rose LaDue, Courtney Pierce and Rebecca Stone (4:16.93) took first place to close out the meet.
Oswego swimming edges out Auburn on the road
Four different swimmers won individual events for the Oswego varsity boys swimming and diving team, topping Auburn 89-68 Wednesday.
Jacob Sledziona got things started in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at 2:19.55 to win the event.
Quinten Deckenberger followed Sledziona’s performance with a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a 2:29.11.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Shane Bond finished in first place with a time of 25.51.
Treyse Miller took home the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.33. He also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.96.
The 200-yard freestyle relay of Miller, Curtis Kaye, Jack Tonkin and Bond (1:44.76) won the event, rounding out the team’s first-place finishes.
Mexico indoor track and field competes at Jensen Relays
The Mexico boys and girls indoor track teams both placed 15th at the Oscar B. Jensen Relays at SRC Arena in Syracuse Wednesday.
Girls Team
In the 55-meter hurdles, Katelynn Horzempa was the team’s top finisher in 27th, clocking in at 12.51. Zoey Cornell (14.70) came in 30th.
Grace O’Gorman led the Tigers in the 55-meter hurdles, posting an 8.33 and coming in 20th. She was followed by Sage Clement (8.59) in 29th.
The next event, the 600-meter, saw Adria Ariola (2:02.52) finish in 14th as the team’s lone competitor in the event.
Dominique Bentley (51.96) came in 22nd in the 300-meter, followed by Lily Duschen (53.48) in 28th. Kaylee Greenway posted a 1:01.35 to finish in 41st.
For the field events, Ashley Hellinger threw 21 feet and 7.5 inches in the shot put, coming in 18th.
Ariola and Joahanna Forsthoffer were tied for 11th in the high jump, both jumping a height of four feet.
O’Gorman earned a top-10 finish in the long jump, going a distance of 14 feet, 4.25 inches and coming in sixth. Bentley (13’ 2”) took 11th.
BOYS TEAM
Ethan Becker (3:14.80) finished in 14th in the 1,000-meter event.
Isaiah Henson was the team’s top finisher in the 55-meter dash, posting a 7.38 and coming in 20th. Carter Jock was right behind him (24th) in 7.56. Elijah Henson (42nd) clocked in at 8.63.
Becker was the team’s lone competitor in the 600-meter, finishing in 13th with a time of 1:41.45.
In the 300-meter, Isaiah Henson finished in 10th in 40.88, followed by Ayden Jenson (44.53) in 27th and Evan Caroccio (47.21) in 37th.
For the field events, Chaz Hellinger threw 21 feet and 8 inches in the shot put, finishing in 31st.
Eddie Sanderson came in a tie for sixth in the high jump with a final height of five feet.
Jock earned a top-five finish in the long jump, finishing in fifth (17’ 6.75”). Caroccio followed him in the triple jump (30’ 4.5”), coming in eighth.
Hannibal boys basketball falls to Fowler
Gavin Griffin recorded 15 points in the Hannibal varsity boys basketball team’s 58-33 loss to Fowler Wednesday.
Rounding out the scoring for the Warriors were Ethan Skiff (6), Dustin Macfarland (5), Owen Skiff (2), Carl Emmons (2), Alexander Wilder (2) and Noah Waldron (1).
Mexico wrestling drops match to Homer
Four Mexico wrestlers earned pins in the Tigers’ 42-30 loss to Homer Wednesday. Here’s a box score from the night:
110 pounds: Garrett Harper (M) won by forfeit. 118 pounds: Ryan Gates (M) pinned Conor Powers (H) in :25. 126 pounds: Hunter Lines (H) pinned Logan Wilder (M) in 3:21. 132 pounds: Jeffrey Stauber (H) pinned Neven Dermady (M) in :29. 138 pounds: Michael Smith (M) pinned Matthew Fish (H) in :43. 145 pounds: Lukas Quinn (H) pinned David House (M) in 3:23. 152 pounds: Colin Derby (M) pinned Alden Lowell (H) in 4:35. 160 pounds: Joey Reed (M) won by forfeit. 172 pounds: David Morse (H) pinned Daniel Miller (M) in :15. 189 pounds: Zander Johnson (H) won by forfeit. 215 pounds: Blair Wakula (H) pinned Ashton Pullen (M) in :09. 285 pounds: Sam Sorenson (H) pinned Dakota Defalco (M) in :31.
