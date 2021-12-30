Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.