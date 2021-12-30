Oswego varsity girls hoops wins tight game vs. Onondaga
ONONDAGA — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team took a one-point victory over Onondaga on the road Wednesday during the More Than A Game Foundation tournament, topping the Tigers 36-35.
In a back-and-forth game, the Buccaneers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, before Onondaga tacked on seven consecutive points for a 7-5 lead. Sophia Babcock hit a 3-pointer to push Oswego to an 8-7 lead after the first quarter.
Onondaga out-scored the Bucs 8-7 in the second quarter, tying the game 15-15 headed into halftime. Three points separated the teams heading into the fourth.
“Our girls were tired going into the fourth, and I just said it’s all heart now and who wants it more,” Oswego coach Joe Babcock said.
The Bucs were down by nine points at one point in the fourth quarter, but Sophia Babcock hit a 3-pointer followed by Allyson Bruns, who nailed a two-point jumpshot and a 3-pointer to put Oswego back into the game.
Oswego played “tough defense” with six seconds left and a one-point lead, preventing Onondaga from getting a last-second shot off.
Sophia Babcock — who was named the MVP of the game for the tournament — finished with a team-high 15 points, followed by 12 points from Bruns. Adriana Ellis chipped in five points and Riley Reynolds tacked on four points.
“I was proud of the way we battled. Onondaga has a girls that averages over 20 points a game and Adriana Ellis basically shut her down,” Joe Babcock said. “Allyson Bruns took charge and made a couple huge shots in the fourth. Sophia Babcock played a great game running our offense and putting constant pressure on their defense.”
Oswego travels to East Syracuse-Minoa on Jan. 7 for its next game.
“I loved the fight our girls showed (against Onondaga). It would have been easy to hang out heads and give up when we went down nine (points) in the fourth,” Joe Babcock said. “We talk about adversity all the time and we stuck together, came back and won a tough game.”
Oswego JV boys basketball uses widespread scoring in win over ITC
SYRACUSE — The Oswego junior varsity boys basketball team picked up an 80-54 win over Syracuse ITC on the road Wednesday.
Coach Bob Connelly called the win a “true team win” with 10 players scoring in the contest.
The Bucs jumped out to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, leading 44-26 at halftime.
Moreno Fenty led Oswego with 14 points. Tommy Kirwan (13), Cam Atkinson (12) and Noah Bwalya (10) also reached double-digit point totals.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bucs Jeremiah Senke (9), Kevin Waters (9), Cooper Fitzgerald (5), Mac Fitzgerald (3), Nick Besaw (3) and Connor Harvey (2).
The Bucs have their first home game of the season on Jan. 4, hosting Fowler for a 5 p.m. contest.
Oswego indoor track competes at Utica Challenge
UTICA — The Oswego varsity indoor track and field teams competed in the 40-team Utica Challenge at Utica College Wednesday.
The boys team finished in 15th with 17 points, while the girls team came in 19th with 14.5 points.
For the boys team, Andrew Shaver got things started with a 16th-place finish in the 3,200-meter race, clocking in at 11:46.57.
In the 1,000-meter, Brodie Wood (3:34.11) came in 29th while David Pearson (3:43.67) finished in 30th.
Richard Green was Oswego’s lone competitor in the 55-meter dash, clocking in a 7.94 while finishing in 25th.
With a time of 1:38.34, Dairo Reyes came in 12th in the 600-meter, followed by Elijah LaNigra (1:45.14) in 21st.
Shaver also came in 32nd in the 1,600-meter (5:45.15) while David Pearson came in 35th, clocking in at 6:29.46.
The 800-meter saw LaNigra come in 17th with a time of 2:36.17. Wood followed in 21st with a time of 2:55.78.
Ethan LoCastro earned eight points for Oswego with a second-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (8.32) followed by Kelwin Reyes, who earned a point for the Bucs, finishing in eighth (10.32).
LoCastro also picked up a 15th-place finish in the 300-meter (40.34) and Kelwin Reyes came in 23rd (43.24).
Dairo Reyes (1:19.77) came in ninth in the 500-meter, and LaNigra clocked in at 1:26.99 to finish 17th.
In the long jump, Kelwin Reyes (16’ 3.75”) came in 18th. LoCastro picked up another second-place finish in the high jump, with a height of five feet, 10 inches.
For the girls team, Laura Bennett finished in 13th in the 3,000-meter (13:15.05).
The 4x400-meter relay of Audrey Donovan, Cordelia Brown, Molly Wells and Anna Cloonan finished in eighth, coming in with a time of 5:10.22.
In the 55-meter dash, Victoria Payne picked up a point, finishing in eighth, with a time of 7.01. Noladia Blum came in 26th (8.51) in the event.
Nashalis Reyes came in 17th in the 600-meter, clocking in at 2:03.09.
Bennett also finished 25th in the 1,500-meter with a time of 6:24.73, followed by Stephanie Sprague (28th) in 7:23.71.
Riley King came in ninth in the 55-meter hurdles (10.74) followed by Sprague in 24th (13.11).
Donovan (49.78) came in 27th in the 300-meter run, followed by Anna Cloonan in 30th (51.23).
The 4x200-meter relay of Monae Fenty, Blum, Cloonan and Payne picked up a 10th-place finish, clocking in at 2:00.54.
Nashalis Reyes finished 14th in the 500-meter with a time of 1:38.51.
For the field events, Riley King came in eighth, earning a point for Oswego, with a throw of 26 feet, one inch. Alexandria Payne came in 22nd (19’ 6.25”). King also placed seventh in the weight throw (30’ 11”).
Fenty came in 17th in the triple jump with a distance of 28 feet, six inches.
Victoria Payne finished second in the long jump, qualifying for the State Qualifier meet, with a jump of 16 feet, 1.5 inches.
Fenty came in a tie for seventh in the high jump (4’ 6”) followed by Brown in 14th (4’ 4”).
