FULTON
Winning Edge
11/10
High score: Danette Chillemi (553-183, 212, 158).
Others: Rhonda Delaney (537-193, 173, 171), Paula Distin (512-196, 168, 148), Jackie Coon (501-195, 172, 134), Mackenzie March (498-175, 185, 138), Della Daniels (480-140, 166, 174), Karen Perwitz (473-147, 155, 171), Kelly Guernsey (470-171, 155, 144), Toni Nelepovitz (466-147, 159, 143), Diana LeRoy (461-169, 149, 143), Mary Ann Schreck (456-126, 152, 178), Mary Ann McGregor (455-154, 137, 164), Karen Samson (452-159, 145, 148), Leeanna Anchini (452-159, 145, 148), Janice Scott (452-149, 149, 154), Stacie Pryor (452-154, 182, 116), Michelle Terpening (451-146, 163, 142).
OSWEGO
Kouples Klub
11/1
Men’s high score: Mike Domicolo (545-189, 188, 169).
Women’s high score: Shirley Seeley (510-158, 155, 197).
Other: Carol Moore (506-148, 157, 201).
Port City Copy Center
11/2
High score: Courtney Radick (654-212, 236, 206).
Others: Jackie Coon (580-176, 202, 202), Jennifer Wilson (551-206, 172, 173), Anne Benjamin (529-116, 201, 212), Crystal Hyde (522-182, 178, 162), Stacie Gleason (509-172, 137, 200), Nicole Esposito (504-127, 179, 198), Sue Buske (464-126, 173, 165), Bobbi Carr (454-128, 169, 157).
M&B Ceramics/Carrie’s Nails
11/3
High score: Jackie Coon (552-201, 181, 170).
Others: Michelle Haynes (481-163, 153, 165), Rose Rhinehart (474-161, 133, 180), Carrie Marden (468-154, 160, 154), Lori Carpentier (459-172, 156, 131).
Wednesday Night Men
11/3
High score: Matt Hogan (708-227, 235, 246).
Others: David Cliff (693-256, 245, 212), Joe Fiumara (690-277, 228, 185), Joe Clavelli (677-202, 255, 220), Drew Spriggs (673-231, 220, 222), Stan Pietrzyk (668-219, 225, 224), Eric Merkley (663-159, 277, 227), Brian Salisbury (659-202, 244, 213), Todd Redhead (646-188, 244, 214), Ken Ellsworth Jr. (642-225, 247, 170), Bob Brace (639-173, 214, 252), Mike Domicolo (637-193, 245, 199), Kevin Murtha (615-216, 172, 227), Bob Kosbob (613-185, 202, 226), Jim Culeton (612-180, 214, 218), Randy Snyder (611-224, 206, 181), David Ascenzi (610-194, 194, 222), Joe Talamo (605-215, 180, 210), Loren Burrows (604-194, 204, 206), G. Grubb (602-159, 212, 231).
Club 55
11/4
Men’s high score: Joe DeSantis (579-149, 204, 225).
Others: David Livingston (510-168, 207, 135), Rick Penfield (505-194, 168, 143), Chris Marshall (498-171, 170, 157), Bill Bullock (496-210, 140, 146).
Women’s high score: Angela Livingston (474-150, 183, 141).
Others: Rose Rhinehart (445-159, 125, 161), Elaine Best (444-142, 181, 121), Carrie Marden (413-141, 133, 139).
Canale’s Insurance
11/4
High score: Matt Salvador (740-248, 224, 269).
Others: Mike Sheley (725-232, 214, 279), Kevin Goodale (687-290, 202, 195), Mike Engler (677-205, 256, 216), Gene Crane (655-199, 235, 221), Mike Domicolo (646-219, 247, 180), Jim Lupien (628-235, 170, 223), Drew Spriggs (613-185, 206, 222), John Cloonan (610-215, 208, 187), Mike Mahaney (606-181, 192, 233), Gary Benedict (601-204, 233, 164).
Port City Seniors
11/8
High score: Bill Ford (661-200, 217, 244).
Others: Barry Stever (629-168, 227, 234), Glenn Bridges (618-252, 162, 204), Jeff Lavery (604-196, 176, 223), Jim Bartholomew (603-173, 247, 183), Bob Noyes (580-187, 202, 191), Kevin Murtha (577-164, 199, 214), Paul Seeley (569-201, 179, 189), Bill Kerfien (532-167, 180, 185), Bob Kosbob (531-179, 184, 168), Don Simpson (531-178, 181, 172), Bob Brace (530-199, 152, 179), Marv Lane (526-172, 161, 193), Joe Hart (525-188, 152, 185), Richard Boutell (524-174, 149, 201), Mike Coffey (522-129, 180, 213), Joe DeSantis (512-162, 174, 176), Don Turner (510-161, 193, 156), David Ascenzi (505-166, 179, 160).
Hall of Fame Lounge
11/8
High score: Tony Zaia (723-278, 200, 245).
Others: Kevin Goodale (700-214, 219, 267), Eric Carson (695-223, 236, 236), Todd Salmonson (649-204, 209, 236), John Byrnes (649-222, 235, 192), Mike Domicolo (639-197, 183, 258), Bill Pitts (629-205, 232, 192), Corey Galletta (626-232, 204, 190), Dave Hoefer (625-199, 244, 182).
