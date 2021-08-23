High school sports began practices on Monday, signifying the start of the 2021-2022 sports season.
Here are the schedules for area football teams:
OSWEGO
- Saturday, Sept. 4 at Mexico (with Phoenix, Cato-Meridian and Hannibal for a group scrimmage)
- Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 18 at Hannibal, 1 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Fowler, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 1 at Port Byron 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 9 at Pulaski, 12 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 22 at Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.
FULTON
- Saturday, Sept. 4 at Fayetteville-Manlius, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)
- Friday, Sept. 10 vs. East Syracuse-Minoa, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 18 at Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Central Square, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 1 at Carthage, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 8 vs. Whitesboro at 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 15 at Indian River, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 23 at Oneida, 7 p.m.
MEXICO
- Saturday, Sept. 4 vs. Phoenix, Cato-Meridian and Oswego (group scrimmage)
- Friday, Sept. 10 at Homer, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Cortland, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 1 at Oneida, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 8 vs. Westhill, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 15 at Camden, 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 21 vs. South Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
HANNIBAL
- Saturday, Sept. 4 at Mexico (with Phoenix, Cato-Meridian and Oswego for a group scrimmage)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 at Fowler, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Oswego, 1 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 24 at Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 1 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 8 at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Pulaski, 1 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 22 at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.