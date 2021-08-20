Two golfers recently hit hole-in-ones at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego. Dean Destin hit his second career hole-in-one on Aug. 8 on the fifth hole. He used a 9-iron for the 137-yard shot. Witnesses for the ace were Joe Fiumara, Don Gioia, John Byrnes and John Lawton. During the glow ball golf tournament at night on Aug. 13, David Cliff. Jr. hit his fourth ever hole-in-one. Cliff used a 6-iron on the 150-yard second hole with a bright pink golf ball. The ace was witnessed by Byrnes, Pat Strong, David Cliff Sr., John DeLong, Danielle Buske, Chip Wood and Kelly Wood.

