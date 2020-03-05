Section III divers will be well represented this weekend at the New York State Championship Meet at the Nassau Aquatic Center as sophomores Jack Tonkin of Oswego and Kian Long of Mexico will be competing.
Tonkin and Long are two of seven Section III divers competing at states.
In the Section III Class A meet last month, Tonkin finished third with 454.35 points, which was good enough to qualify for states. Tonkin was proud of the way he performed at the meet.
“I thought I did really well at sectionals,” Tonkin said. “I was keeping a calm, clean composure throughout the whole meet. I wasn’t really focusing on the scores at all. I was focusing on ‘all right I did this dive the best I can’ and just kept that motto.”
Oswego coach Kevin Morgan was also very impressed with the performance of Tonkin at the sectionals as well as the state qualifier, where he finished with 502.8 points.
“I think he had a fantastic sectional meet,” Morgan said. “As a sophomore it is his second year working with me and working with me together on the varsity team.”
Morgan also credited Tonkin for his hard work this year and mentioned how well he has performed in such a small amount of time.
“He has shown a tremendous amount of growth in one year,” Morgan said. “So, to see him finish in the top three in the class meet and the top four again overall in the section really speaks to his hard work, dedication and focus throughout the whole process.”
Long performed well at Class B sectionals, but fell short at qualifying for states at the meet. He finished second at the sectional meet with 439.3 points.
At the state qualifier, however, Long performed much better and finished with 454.75 points, good enough to punch his ticket for states. Long spoke about his emotion after he found out he qualified for states.
“Once I did the last dive and got out, it was something I have never felt before. It was exciting,” Long said.
Mexico coach Sally Oliver spoke about Long, and how he has exceeded expectations this year and what it took to qualify for states.
“I didn’t think he’d make states this year, I knew he was going to, but not this year. I thought it would be his junior year,” Oliver said. “He was 11 points off at sectionals. We didn’t add any different dives, we just tried to clean what we had up.”
For Tonkin and Long, the competition will certainly be more difficult at the state level, but both are heading into the weekend hoping to do well and succeed.
“Going into states, I’m pretty confident,” Tonkin said. “I’m just going to take it like it is a normal meet. I had a conversation with my coach about front loading my lifts so I am doing three of my hardest dives at the front to see where we stand.”
Long had much of the same to say as well about his debut at state level competition.
“It will be a lot different compared to Section III,” he said. “There will be a lot more divers and a lot more dives to go against. I’m hoping to do my best.”
Morgan spoke highly of Tonkin and what he has done in order to succeed, as well as what he has to do to compete at the state level.
“I think he has to just continue what he has been doing all year long,” Morgan said. “Jack has one of those composures and demeanors about him that as a coach, I can’t teach it. He has that very natural ability to stay calm and I don’t really think there is a moment for him that is too big.”
Oliver spoke highly about Long as well, crediting him to much of the same. She also spoke on what the sophomore needs to do in order to succeed.
“He has worked really hard,” Oliver said. “He listens, he does what is asked and he helps the younger kids. He understands how to dive and what it takes to fix things.
“He’s got the dives to be able to do it. It is hard to tell with competition. It’ll depend on how things fall and so forth. If he does some dives that judges like, they like kids with clean dives.”
For Tonkin, Morgan believes the experience at states will be a rewarding one to learn from and help him for years to come.
“I think getting to the state meet and seeing other divers that our region and the rest of the state have to offer is only going to inspire him to continue to stay on top of his game and hopefully in the years to come, pushes the envelope to be one of those top competitors in the state himself,” Morgan said.
Much of the same for Long came from Oliver. The experience is going to be tremendous and she is excited to see what the weekend brings.
“He knows these kids. They dive together,” Oliver said. “They meet each other in competition throughout the year. He knows them and has gone against them many times because he started diving against them in seventh grade. They all root for and help each other and it is an awesome thing. He has a lot of other people who support him just like he supports the other divers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.