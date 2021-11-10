VERONA — The Oswego, Fulton, Mexico and Hannibal cross country teams all ran at the Section III championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School Saturday.
Here are recaps of the teams’ performances.
OSWEGO
The Buc boys finished in 10th out of 14 teams Saturday in Class A. The team’s top finisher was Andrew Shaver (19:47) in 53rd. Kelwin Reyes (20:10) came in 59th, followed by brother Dario Reyes (20:17) in 64th.
Other finishers included Daniel Dunn (20:42) in 77th, Elijah LaNigra (23:08) in 105th, Ian MacKenzie (23:34) in 108th, Ethan Hyland (24:52) in 114th, John Delconte (26:06) in 119th and Logan Brayton (31:08) in 127th.
The girls team came in 11th in Class A. Madeleine Shaver was the Bucs’ top finisher, clocking in at 22:14 and crossing the finish line in 32nd. Anne Niger (25:17) came in 63rd whiel Chelsea Storms (25:54) came in 71st.
Other finishers included Kaitlyn Donogue (27:14) in 83rd, Laura Bennett (27:37) in 86th, Nashalis Reyes (30:25) in 101st and Stephanie Sprague (31:14) in 103rd.
FULTON
The Red Raider boys came in 10th in Class B. Ryan Carroll was the team’s top finisher in 39th, clocking in at 20:22. Dylan Waldron (21:21) came in 54th.
Other finishers included Ethan Demars (24:15) in 78th, Tyler Osborne (24:41) in 79th, Cody Romanowicz (25:25) in 82nd, and Walter Metcalf (31:47) in 88th.
The girls team came in sixth place in Class B. Abigail Mainville came in 11th with a time of 22:53.
Other finishers included Olivia Hendrickson (23:42) in 26th, Meilin Lamanna (23:50) in 29th, Harper Ells (24:42) in 46th, Joely Lapage (25:01) in 49th, Ava Demars (27:32) in 63rd, De’nayah Orr (29:25) in 69th and Alexis Bush (33:30) in 77th.
MEXICO
The Tiger boys finished in ninth in Class C. Mexico’s top finisher was Logan Fitzgerald in 17th with a 5,000-meter time of 19:24.
Other finishers included Hunter Herrington (19:59) in 28th, Daniel Gagnier (20:21) in 39th, Aiden Bartlett (21:12) in 61st and Aiden Degroff (26:09) in 113th.
Mexico had one runner for the girls Saturday. Aubrey Herrington crossed the finish line in 23:57, finishing in 28th.
HANNIBAL
The Hannibal boys team finished in seventh in Class C. The team’s top finisher was Noah Melita in 14th in 19:15.
Other finishers included Gavin Griffin (19:26) in 19th, Brady Kuc (20:14) in 34th, Sean Taylor (20:34) in 47th, Alex Hall (20:58) in 54th and Ethan Skiff (24:13) in 102nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.