Here are the schedules for the boys soccer teams from Oswego, Fulton and Mexico. The first day for practices was on Monday.
OSWEGO
- Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Mexico Varsity Boys Soccer Tournament
- Friday, Sept. 3 at Mexico Tournament
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 at Central Square (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Chittenango (11:30 a.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Cortland (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 at Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 vs. Fowler (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 23 at East Syracuse-Minoa (6:30 p.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 27 at Jamesville-DeWitt (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Central Square (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 vs. Fulton (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Cortland (7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 vs. J-D (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at Fulton (6:30 p.m.)
FULTON
- Friday. Sept. 3 at West Genesee Soccer Tournament
- Saturday, Sept. 4 at West Genesee Soccer Tournament
- Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11 at Whitesboro (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Central Square (6:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Sept. 17 at J-D (4:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 at ESM (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 23 at Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Utica Proctor (11 a.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Fowler (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Cortland (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Oswego (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. J-D (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Cortland (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 vs. Oswego (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, vs. TBD (Empire Cross Over)
MEXICO
- Wednesday, Sept. 1, Mexico Varsity Boys Soccer Tournament
- Friday, Sept. 3, Mexico Tournament
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Homer (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Christian Brothers Academy (5:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. LaFayette (5:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 vs. Chittenango (7 p.m.)
- Friday, Sept. 17 at Jordan-Elbridge (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 vs. Skaneateles (5:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 23 at Solvay (5:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 25 at Phoenix (11 a.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Marcellus (5:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 at Skaneateles (6:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 8 at LaFayette (4:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Chittenango (7:15 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 vs. Solvay (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 16 at Tully (3 p.m.)
