OSWEGO
Club 55 (12/30)
High score (men): Rick Penfield (537-162, 203, 172).
Others: Dan Mahaney (492-93, 231, 168).
High score (women): Pat Whaley (489-159, 146, 184).
Others: Anne Bennett (406-111, 153, 142).
Port City Copy Center (1/4)
High score: Stacie Gleason (632-173, 245, 214).
Others: Cathy Burns (551-184, 159, 208), Crystal Hyde (520-172, 158, 190), Nicole Esposito (493-170, 162, 161), Shirley Seeley (460-154, 160, 146), Sue Lee (459-138, 137, 184), Sue Buske (454-144, 138, 172), Bobbi Carr (452-123, 150, 179).
M&B Ceramics/Carrie’s Nails (1/5)
High score: Pat Whaley (509-167, 146, 196).
Others: Jackie Coon (503-169, 161, 173), Jeanne Baker (483-189, 155, 139), Theresa Graham (481-159, 172, 150), Michelle Haynes (471-162, 158, 151).
Wednesday Night Men (1/5)
High score: David Cliff (710-246, 233, 231).
Others: Stan Pietrzyk (680-225, 228, 227), Matt Gentile (675-203, 235, 237), Bob Kosbob (672-210, 243, 219), Mike Domicolo (670-198, 256, 216), Todd Redhead (651-196, 244, 211), Loren Burrows (640-214, 226, 200), Steve Simplaar (635-223, 219, 193), Myles Maxon (632-244, 206, 182), Gary Benedict (629-187, 196, 246), Brian Durval (620-191, 14, 235), Jim Galletta (618-207, 193, 218), Bob Brace (610-235, 171, 204), Rick Hogan (604-192, 254, 158), Tony Zaia (603-171, 226, 206), Dave Ascenzi (603-186, 203, 214), Drew Spriggs (600-213, 206, 181).
Canale’s Insurance (1/6)
High score: Matt Salvador (732-226, 278, 228), Dave Sheldon (732-225, 290, 217).
Others: Mike Domicolo (716-257, 212, 247), Jim Galletta (695-226, 224, 245), Drew Spriggs (678-193, 269, 216), Mike Engler (674-225, 214, 235), Gary Benedict (656-198, 222, 236), Mark Hondro (655-227, 203, 225), Bob Brace (608-201, 236, 171), John Shatraw (608-211, 204, 193), Rich Griffin (603-231, 208, 164).
Port City Seniors (1/10)
High score: Pat Strong (651-210, 173, 268).
Others: Bob Kosbob (580-190 216, 174), Don Turner (576-189, 219, 168), Glenn Bridges (575-232, 146, 197), Jeff Lavery (575-200, 216, 182), Bob Brace (555-188, 185, 182), Bob Kingsley (551-173, 208, 170), Tom Moore (547-191, 132, 224), Bill Ford (546-167, 189, 190), Rich Runner (515-192, 180, 143).
FULTON
Winning Edge Women’s League (1/12)
High score: Michelle Terpening (537-150, 202, 185).
Others: Renee France (533-201, 172, 160), MaryAnn Schreck (531-202, 165, 164), Jaime Ingersoll (522-188, 158, 176), Rhonda Delaney (506-184, 181, 141), Karen Perwitz (492-140, 169, 183), Angela Bedford (478-138, 178, 162), Tammy Farrell (471-170, 135, 166), Cheryl Hamilton (461-170, 180, 111), Paula Distin (459-158, 160, 141), Marion Naramore (458-138, 178, 142), Dianne Whorrall (452-115, 169, 168).
