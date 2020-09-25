WINNING EDGE
9/9
High score: Sherry Timm (550-189, 202, 159).
Others: Cheryl Hamilton (506-169, 201, 136), Kelly Guernsey (481-189, 148, 144), Rhonda Delaney (480-114, 220, 146), MaryAnn McGregor (480-161, 147, 172), MaryAnn Schreck (466-163, 158, 145), Danielle Taylor (451-178, 144, 129), Cheri Lenhart (451-122, 186, 143).
9/16
High score: Danette Chillemi (517-152, 144, 221).
Others: Kathy Hotaling (505-175, 150, 180), Rhonda Delaney (491-187, 121, 183), Sherry Timm (481-133, 177, 171), Jackie Coon (476-148, 154, 174), Jaime Ingersoll (475-167, 137, 171), MaryAnn Schreck (470-134, 169, 167).
9/23
High score: Michelle Simpson (526-160, 180, 186).
Others: Karen Perwitz (483-146, 155, 182), Jackie Coon (479-139, 181, 159), Paula Distin (468-138, 156, 174), MaryAnn McGregor (467-166, 147, 154), Karen Samson (458-180, 151, 127), Danette Chillemi (458-186, 160, 112), Rhonda Delaney (452-169, 124, 159), Mary Vincent (451-192, 124, 135), Cheri Lenhard (451-184, 123, 144), Kathy Hotaling (450-166, 139, 145).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
9/11
High women’s score: Paula Distin (521-190, 171, 160).
High men’s score: Tim Clifford (677-226, 253, 198). Others: Donald Cordone (570-236, 173, 161), Karl Broman (552-163, 207, 182), Zach Greene (532-171, 188, 173), Logan Diefenbacher (518-163, 229, 126), John Gizowski (514-181, 153, 180), Dave Brinkerhoff (477-152, 178, 147), Bobby Paternoster (463-114, 189, 160),
9/18
High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (534-194, 181, 159). Others: Jacquie Taylor (512-166, 179, 167), Paula Distin (453-177, 139, 137).
High men’s score: Karl Broman (611-194, 258, 159). Others: Dave Brinkerhoff (600-160, 226, 214), Tim Clifford (548-148, 214, 186), Ken Haynes (547-178, 202, 167), Bobby Paternoster (510-181, 172, 157), Logan Diefenbacher (508-164, 183, 161), John Paternoster (481-139, 156, 186), Trevor Alton (462-165, 185, 112), Zach Greene (460-105, 165, 190).
