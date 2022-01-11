OSWEGO
Port City Copy Center (12/28)
High score: Courtney Radick (610-213, 185, 212).
Others: Stacie Gleason (584-211, 202, 171), Samantha Todd (549-188, 202, 159), Bobbi Carr (509-151, 148, 210), Jennifer Wilson (495-181, 168, 146), Crystal Hyde (494-159, 151, 184), Cathy Burnes (489-149, 185, 155), Kristen Hoefer (467-148, 156, 163), Terri Bouffard (465-172, 112, 173), Cherie Danzer (455-153, 130, 172), Nicole Esposito (453-166, 140, 147), Brianna Batchelor (452-140, 164, 148).
M&B Ceramics/Carrie’s Nails (12/29)
High score: Michelle Haynes (501-178, 159, 164).
Others: Rose Rhinehart (493-178, 179, 136), Jackie Coon (457-175, 148, 134).
Wednesday Night Men (12/29)
High score: David Cliff (747-248, 279, 220)
Others: Gary Caprin (707-256, 245, 206), Dave Sheldon (691-265, 214, 212), Ted Buske (675-215, 205, 255), Ken Ellsworth (672-177, 279, 216), Craig Tyrrell (659-215, 233, 211), Stan Pietrzyk (655-256, 186, 213), Todd Redhead (650-180,
279, 191), Gary Benedict (638-224, 191, 223), Paul Seeley (631-172, 213, 246), Don Gioia (626-204, 190, 232), Randy Snyder (623-222, 190, 211), Jeff Gallagher (620-241, 182, 197), Mike Mahaney (609-214, 171, 224).
Canale’s Insurance (12/30)
High score: Matt Salvador (692-258, 244, 190)
Others: Gary Benedict (686-225, 248, 213), John Byrns (681-239, 227, 215), Tracy Canale (671-236, 188, 247), Dave Sheldon (666-215, 234, 217), Mike Sheley (646-203, 223, 220), John Cloonan (639-221, 185, 233), Bob Kosbob (634-200, 212, 222), Chris Frost (530-225, 205, 200), Mike Mahaney (629-216, 223, 190), Jim Galletta (628-225, 201, 202), Drew Spriggs (624-234, 186, 204), Sean Butler (612-226, 220, 166), Jeff Gordon (609-170, 249, 190), Mike Domicolo (608-182, 180, 248), John Shatraw (602-204, 197, 201).
Kouple’s Klub (1/2)
Men’s high score: Paul Seeley (584-171, 201, 212).
Others: Mike Dominicolo (508-158, 149, 201).
Women’s high score: Carol Moore (483-154, 176, 153).
Port City Seniors (1/3)
High score: Bill Kierfien (616-187, 244, 185).
Others: Paul Seeley (604-212, 147, 245), Bob Kingsley (590-222, 191, 177), Don Turner (580-227, 194, 159), Bob Kosbon (573-184, 203, 206), Jeff Lavery (573-177, 200, 176), Pat Strong (563-160, 170, 233), Bob Brace (559-176, 178, 205), Barry Stever (553-207, 177, 169), Chuck Dumas (548-187, 153, 208), Bob Noyes (529-168, 213, 148), Don Simpson (526-233, 137, 156), Jim Bartholomew (518-202, 181, 135), David Buske (518-155, 194, 135), Dick Roach (510-137, 179, 194).
Hall of Fame Lounge (1/3)
High score: Kevin Goodale (742-255, 299, 188)
Others: Corey Galletta (684-202, 200, 182), Tony Zaia (665-214, 212, 239), Jim Galletta (636-192, 215, 229), Todd Salmonson (600-211, 189, 200).
FULTON
Winning Edge Women’s League (1/5)
High score: Mary Ann Schreck (525-190, 189, 146)
Others: Jacquie Taylor (520-214, 167, 139), Paula Distin (510-192, 167, 151), Jaime Ingersoll (509-146, 172, 191), Stacie Pryor (508-155, 193, 160), Janet Ingersoll (502-134, 154, 214), Jackie Coon (501-171, 175, 155), Mackenzie March (497-121, 183, 193), Danielle Taylor (491-177, 182, 132), Melissa Carter (489-182, 145, 162), Tammy Ferrell (485-183, 153, 149), Rhonda Delaney (460-158, 141, 161), Lisa Cordone (460-158, 141, 161), Diana LeRoy (457-148, 147, 162), Marion Naramore (451-148, 141, 162).
Friday Night Mixed League (1/7)
Women’s high score: Ashlee Hannon (587-221, 205, 161)
Others: Paula Distin (568-210, 106, 162), Hope Haefner (555-190, 166, 190), Jean Paternoster (521-187, 144, 190), Leeanna Anchini (512-167, 182, 163), Jacquie Taylor (505-172, 186, 147).
Men’s high score: Greg Hartranft (655-192, 241, 222)
Others: Matt Hall (607-182, 217, 208), Trevor Alton (606-202, 169, 235), Donald Cordone (586-185, 173, 228), Craig Distin (558-203, 163, 192), Jonne Harvey (554-144, 184, 226), Dave Brinkerhoff (554-170, 200, 184), John Paternoster (528-181, 202, 145), Logan Diefenbacher (498-171, 151, 176), Bobby Paternoster (497-172, 168, 157), Doug Kemp (475-119, 185, 171).
