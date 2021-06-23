Several local student-athletes are up Player of the Year awards, as part of the fourth annual All-Central New York High School Sports Awards.
The results will be released tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m.
The following athletes are nominees for their respective sports.
Jack Broderick, Fulton, for large school boys basketball. He is up against Dan Anderson (Christian Brothers Academy), Devin Masato-Buffalo (East Syracuse-Minoa), and Adam Dudzinski (West Genesee).
Mitch Donaldson, Fulton, for boys bowling. He is competing with Rich Lambrecht (Homer), and Tanner Rozyezlo (Baldwinsville).
Lexi Ingersoll, Fulton, for girls bowling. The other nominees are Eliana Occhino (CBA) and Almelia Ponto (Baldwinsville).
Alexa von Holtz, Mexico, for girls swimming. She is up against Kaitlin Carroll (Cicero-North Syracuse), Lauren Kelly (CBA), Kayla Newman (CBA), and Hana Spaulding (Skaneateles).
T.J. Clayton, Fulton, for boys swimming. The other nominees include Griffin Merkling (Liverpool), Justin Nowicki (Syracuse City — Westhill), and Justin Byrnes (West Genesee).
Kole Mulhauser, Central Square, for wrestling. He is competiting with Marek Bush (Central Valley Academy), Mason Bush (CVA), Jacob Null (Dolgeville), and Sam Sorenson (Homer).
