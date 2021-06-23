The following local residents were among the student-athletes to earn a spot on the SUNY Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 school year.
Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.
The list included:
Brockport
Leah Bisgrove of Phoenix, a junior on the women’s cross country and track and field teams.
Carson Colucci of Oswego, a sophomore on the men’s lacrosse team.
Theresa Cronin of Central Square, a senior on the women’s cross country and track and field teams.
Franklin Derdzinski of Constantia, a junior on the men’s cross country and track and field teams.
Austin Reed of Mexico, a senior on the wrestling team.
Fredonia
Katie Pitcher of Fulton, a junior on the women’s basketball team.
Brionna Emery of Fulton, a sophomore on the women’s lacrosse team.
Geneseo
Timothy Giblin of Central Square, a freshman on the men’s basketball team.
Joshua Thomas of Oswego, a sophomore on the men’s swimming team.
Emily Brunner of Central Square, a freshman on the equestrian team.
Tori Tripp of Oswego, a freshman on the women’s volleyball team.
New Paltz
Nathaniel Lindsey of Fulton, a freshman on the men’s lacrosse team.
Oswego State
Ben Geiger of Oswego, a senior on the baseball team.
Chris Sugar of Oswego, a sophomore on the golf team.
Anthony Salerno of Fulton, a junior on the men’s tennis team.
Robert Salerno of Fulton, a junior on the men’s tennis team.
Katherine Fierro of Oswego, a freshman on the women’s lacrosse team.
Mattie Wallace of Oswego, a sophomore on the women’s tennis team.
Potsdam
Nicholas Parrish of Fulton, a freshman on the men’s lacrosse team.
Nicole Hansen of Fulton, a senior on the women’s women’s volleyball team.
Andrew Hyde of Fulton, a sophomore on the men’s cross country and track and field teams.
