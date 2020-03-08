EAST MEADOW — Local swimmers and divers competed at the New York State Championship Meet over the weekend at Nassau Aquatic Center.
Fulton’s Tyler LaDue competed in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing 28th in the preliminaries (1:00.74) and 30th (1:01.7) during the second day of races.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Fulton’s T.J. Clayton placed 52nd (54.54).
In diving, Oswego’s Jack Tonkin took 43rd (165.1 points) and Mexico’s Kian Long finished 46th (157.35).
