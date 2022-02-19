SYRACUSE — Athletes from area schools competed in the Section III State Qualifying meet at SRC Arena in Syracuse on Wednesday. Below are results from local athletes:
OSWEGO RESULTS
Ethan LoCastro placed third in the high jump (6’0”) and seventh in the 55-meter hurdles (8.27), posting season bests in both events.
Victoria Payne placed fifth in the long jump (16’3.25”). Riley King finished seventh in the shot put (29’6”) and eighth in the weight throw (33’2.5”). Monae Fenty finished 10th (28’0.5”) in the shot put.
FULTON RESULTS
Allison Standish placed first in the shot put (33’4”), with Lydia Mirabito (32’4.25”) placing fifth. Standish also finished third in the weight throw (37’6”), with Mirabito fourth (37’5”).
HANNIBAL RESULTS
Lena Turaj placed eighth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.77).
