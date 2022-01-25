SYRACUSE — Several local indoor track athletes took part Saturday in the Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational event at SRC Arena.
Fulton, Mexico, and Phoenix athletes were part of the morning session. The Fulton girls team finished third in the morning session, while the boys team tied for 14th. The Mexico boys team placed 11th in the morning session, while the girls team placed 12th. The Phoenix boys team tied with Fulton for 14th, while the girls team placed 18th.
Oswego and Hannibal athletes competed in the afternoon session. The Oswego boys team finished seventh in the afternoon session, while the girls’ team finished third. The Hannibal boys finished 8th, while the girls finished tenth.
Following are those who recorded top-eight finishes in their respective events.
OSWEGO
Riley King won the girls weight throw with a new school record of 35’4”, a distance that qualifies King for the New Balance Indoor Nationals.
Victoria Payne won the girls 300-meters (44.67). Payne also won the girls long jump (15’3.25”), with teammate Cordelia Brown finishing seventh (13’4.75”).
Payne finished fourth in the girls 55-meters (35’4”). Anne Niger placed fifth in the girls 600-meters with a time of 1:56.69. Madeleine Shaver placed fifth in the girls 1,500-meter with a time of 5:42.74, while teammate Laura Bennett finished seventh (6:08.74).
Monae Fente and Cordelia Brown tied for fifth in the girls high jump (4’6”). Fente also placed fifth in the girls shot put (27-2.00), with King finishing eighth (26-0.75).
Laura Bennett placed fifth in the girls 3000-meters (13:36.89), with teammate Kaitlyn Donahue finishing sixth (14:20.07). The girls relay team of Keziah Angeleri, Audrey Donovan, Anne Niger, and Nashalis Reyes finished 4th in the girls 4 x 400-meter relay.
Oswego’s team of Laura Bennett, Anne Niger, Madeleine Shaver, and Nashalis Reyes finished third in the girls 4 x 800 meter relay. The team of Monae Fente, Noladia Blum, Keziah Angeleri, Audrey Donovan finished sixth in the girls 4 x 200 meter relay.
Ethan LoCastro finished second in the boys long jump (19’6.75”) for Oswego. LoCastro also placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.39) and the fifth in the high jump (5’3”).
Dairo Reyes placed fifth in the boys 600-meter (1:34.94) while Zach DeMott (1:40.09) placed eighth. Andrew Shaver finished sixth in the boys 3,200-meter run (11:41.76), and Daniel Dunn placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run (5:19.43).
Oswego’s relay team of Reyes, DeMott, Shaver, and Kelwin Reyes finished sixth in the boys 4 x 800-meter relay (9:54.74). The Bucs’ team of Zachary Hoefer, Olyver Hoefer, Richard Green, Luis Rivera placed eighth (1:53.03) in the boys 4 x 200-meter relay, while the team of Kieran Carter, Jacob Loomis, Kian McCarthy, and Elijah LaNigra finished sixth in the boys 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 4:21.20.
FULTON
Lydia Mirabito won the girls shot put (30’ 4.25”), and teammate Allison Standish was second (29’ 8.5”). The Raiders’ Anna Bednarz placed fifth (27’ 11”).
Mirabito was second in the weight throw (33’ 0.5”), with Bednarz sixth (29’ 4.5”).
Mya Carroll placed fourth in the girls triple jump (30’ 7”), and teammate Kaeli McCarthy was seventh (29’ 4”).
Abigail Mainville placed fifth in the girls 1,000 meters (3:23.78).
In the girls 4 x 400-meter relay, Fulton’s team of Christina Tallents, De’Nayah Orr, Anna Bednarz, and Rileigh Drake placed seventh (5:05.76).
Fulton placed eighth in the girls 4 x 200-meter relay (2:03.65) with the team of Luna Catano-Matip, Christina Tallents, De’Nayah Orr, and Solange Catano-Matip.
Ryan Carroll finished seventh in the boys triple jump (37’ 9”).
MEXICO
The Tigers’ Grace O’Gorman placed second in the girls long jump (15’ 3.75”).
Mexico finished fourth in the girls 4 x 200-meter relay (2:00.54) with the foursome of Adria Ariola, Lily Duschen, Dominique Bentley, and Grace O’Gorman.
Adria Ariola was seventh in the girls high jump (4’ 6”).
Eddie Sanderson placed fourth in the boys high jump (5’ 6”).
Carter Jock placed seventh in the boys long jump (17’ 11”).
In the boys 4 x 400-meter relay, Mexico placed eighth (4:12.92) with the team of Carter Jock, Evan Caroccio, Eddie Sanderson, and Isaiah Henson.
PHOENIX
Madison Quaco took sixth in the girls long jump (13’ 8.50”).
Brendon Champion took eighth in the boys 1,000 meters (2:57.69).
The Firebirds placed eighth in the boys 4 x 200-meter relay (1:49.09) with the team of Gage Amos, Tyler D’Arcy, Anthony Demarchi, and Jacob Carter.
HANNIBAL
Lena Turaj finished second in the girls 55-meter hurdles (9.70). She took seventh in the 300-meter dash (47.34).
Sandy Allen was eighth in the girls 600 meters (2:01.21).
Noah Melita placed fourth in the boys 3,200 meters (11:10.89).
Santos Hernandez placed fourth in the boys 1,600 meters (5:14.69).
Hannibal was fourth in the boys 4 x 800-meter relay (9:50.21) with the foursome of Noah Melita, Sean Taylor, Santos Hernandez, and Alex Hall.
Alex Hall placed fifth in the high jump (5’ 3”) and eighth in the long jump (16’ 8”).
Andrew Blodgett placed sixth in the shot put (37’ 1.25”).
