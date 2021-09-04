OSWEGO — The Lake Ontario Counties Fall Derby began Aug. 20 and runs through Monday, Sept. 6, offering a grand prize of $25,000 to the angler catching the largest salmon.
The three divisions are salmon, brown trout, and rainbow/steelhead.
For the Salmon Division, first place pays $5,000. Other prizes for the top five include $2,000 for second, $1,100 for third, $900 for fourth, and $700 for fifth.
Anglers placing sixth through 10th win $400. Those placing 11th through 15th win $200, and those placing 16th through 20th win $100.
For the other two divisions, first place pays $2,500. Other prizes are $1,000 for second, $550 for third, $450 for fourth, $350 for fifth, $200 for places 6-10, $100 for places 11-15, and $50 for places 16-20.
There are also daily big fish prizes.
The awards ceremony Sept. 6 will be held at Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point.
As of Sept. 3, the grand-prize leader is Zane Smith of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, with a 32-pound, 4-ounce salmon weighed in Olcott.
Theresa Hoodley of Pottstown, Pennsylvania is in first place in the Salmon Division with a 32-pound, 2-ounce catch weighed in Wilson.
Mexico’s Roy Hunsberger is 19th with a 27-pound, 10-ounce salmon weighed at Woody’s Tackle & General Store in Pulaski.
In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the leader is East Concord’s Karen Mang with a 16-pound, 12-ounce catch weighed in Olcott.
Rochester’s Gary Cregan leads the Brown Trout Division with a 16-pound, 12-ounce fish weighed in Kent.
See www.loc.org to sign up for the derby or for updated standings.
