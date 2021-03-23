FULTON — In the season-opening match for both teams, Living Word Academy outlasted Fulton 3-2 Monday in varsity volleyball action at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Living Word won the first two games 25-20 and 25-16. Fulton rebounded to take the next two games 25-18 and 26-24.
Living Word prevailed in the fifth game, 25-22.
Natalie Frost led Fulton with 13 kills, 21 digs, one assist, and four aces.
Also contributing to the statistics for the Raiders were Sydney Sachel (6 digs, 8 assists), Joann Levea (7 digs), Mackenzie Treneer (1 dig), Ella Henderson (1 kill, 7 digs, 20 assists, 5 aces), Alena Wright (5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, 2 aces), Tesa Galvin (1 block, 2 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces), Hope Mirabito (6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 1 assist), Samantha McRae (6 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace), and Abby Pawlewicz (2 kills, 13 digs).
