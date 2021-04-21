OSWEGO — The Liverpool varsity boys volleyball team completed the two-game season series sweep over Oswego with a 3-1 match win on Monday.
The Buccaneers won the first game 25-22, but dropped the next three 25-17, 25-23, and 25-16.
Even though Oswego lost the tight match, Coach Eric McCrobie said his team played much better than when it traveled to Liverpool earlier in the season and lost in a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 34-32, 25-14).
“They made very quick work of us when we went to Liverpool. We were a completely different team this time around,” McCrobie said. “I think we showed we have it in us to play better and be better than them. … After losing the second set, we fought in the third and fourth. We just didn’t score more points than them.”
The first game was close, with the teams trading points. The largest lead of the game was a three-point lead a few times.
Despite a late run by the Warriors, the Bucs won the opening game after a net violation was called to give Oswego the 25-22 victory.
While the second game started close, Liverpool began to pull away with a few three- and four-point streaks. While sometimes the game seemed a little “whistle happy” by the officials, McCrobie added, it was more about the mentality his team had while trailing.
“When we were down a few points in the second set after winning the first one, something flipped in our heads,” McCrobie said. “It took us too long to flip back to the upbeat, positive, ‘We know we’re going to put the ball away’ type of team that we were in the first.”
After some self-inflicted wounds from Oswego, like net violations or double hits, Liverpool pulled away for a 25-17 win.
The third game started very much the same as the second, with neither team pulling away. However, Liverpool went on a small run in the middle of the game to take a 21-15 lead. Oswego fought back with a five-point serving streak by Brennan Tynan to tie the game at 22-22, but the Warriors capitalized on the offensive side of the ball, taking the game 25-23.
Before the fourth game, McCrobie gave his team some life advice, on top of the idea that it was “a great opportunity to show what they had been trying to accomplish the last two weeks of practice and our matches.”
“(I told them) things are not going to go the way that you planned. You’ve got to be able to respond appropriately, positively and still get the job done if you’re given the chance,” he said. “I wanted to see that in the fourth. We were there. We were very close. A couple of mistakes by us, and a couple of opportunities taken by them, that’s the difference in the game of volleyball.”
The Bucs took a solid lead early, only losing it after a seven-point run by the Warriors. That run proved to be too much to overcome. While Oswego made a small dent in the deficit, back-to-back points sealed the match 25-16 for Liverpool.
Cole Pratt led Oswego with 10 kills, four digs, and two blocks. Mike Douglas chipped in seven kills, two digs, and an ace. Brennan Tynan notched seven kills, four digs, and an ace. Brady Carson tacked on four aces and two digs, and Eric Carson had five kills and two blocks.
Chris Cote, one player who McCrobie acknowledged from the team’s performance, had four kills and four blocks.
“Chris and I had a quick conversation when he came off the court, just about eye movement and what he needed to be doing once he knew that the ball was going to be going to the setter. Apparently, that was all he needed in that exact moment,” McCrobie said. “Overall, all my guys in the front row were doing a better job holding their position, which let our back row guys play great defense in the first set.”
Oswego has two more matches this week, against Central Square today and East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday. The Bucs defeated Central Square 3-0 on Oswego’s Senior Night earlier this season.
McCrobie said that his team is calling this week “The Revenge Tour,” as the season wraps up. While Oswego defeated Central Square the first time, the Bucs are looking for revenge over ESM after a 3-1 loss earlier in the season.
“Unfortunately, things didn’t result in what we wanted tonight. If you look at how we played against them at Liverpool and how we played here tonight, it’s night and day,” McCrobie said. “We didn’t get the ‘W,’ but we’ve come a long way.”
