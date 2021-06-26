OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant pushed its winning streak to four games to end the regular season in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
Vona’s finished with a 10-5 record, in third place.
Vona’s will play against Lighthouse Lanes at 6 p.m. Monday in the playoffs.
Here are recaps of the team’s recent games.
Vona’s — 11
Bosco’s — 10
Trailing 6-0 after two innings, Vona’s came back to register the win.
Jack Wallace and Shawn Cloonan each laced three hits for Vona’s. Everett Farella and Hunter Joseph had two hits each, and Julius Garabito added a single. Scoring two runs apiece for Vona’s were Wallace, Joseph, and Maddon Carr. Also scoring were Cloonan, Garabito, Aidan DeSantis, Farella, and Shawn Cooper-DeVaul.
Vona’s pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Jack Wallace started, yielding one hit and getting three strikeouts. Aiden DeSantis whiffed five while not allowing a hit. Maddon Carr closed out the game and also recorded five strikeouts.
Christian Thompson singled twice and scored twice for Bosco’s. Thomas Rolfe ripped a triple and scored, and Sidney Bivens hit a double. Also scoring runs for Bosco’s were Kevin Firenze (2), Carter Conaway (2), Mikey Waters, Ian Rolfe, and Vaughn Thingvoll.
Pitching for Bosco’s were Thompson (9 strikeouts), Waters (3 strikeouts), and Thomas Rolfe (1 strikeout).
Vona’s — 8
Elks — 2
Jack Wallace and Aidan DeSantis teamed up on a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts as Vona’s cruised past the first-place Elks. Wallace had 15 strikeouts over five frames, and DeSantis ended the game by striking out the last three batters he faced.
Hunter Joseph tripled, doubled, and scored twice, and Shawn Cloonan doubled and scored. Aidan DeSantis, Everett Farella, and Greyson Joseph each singled and scored for Vona’s. Jack Wallace also singled. Adding runs scored were Shawn Cooper-DeVaul and Maddon Carr.
Deatyne Westberry laced a triple for the Elks. Scoring runs were Luis Correa and Connor Kelly. Starting pitcher Kelly struck out eight, and reliever Maddox Browngardt had two strikeouts.
