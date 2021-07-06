OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League Triple A baseball playoff schedule has been announced.
In the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. today, Burke’s will face Oswego Sub Shop.
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the Knights of Columbus will meet Vashaw’s Collision in another semifinal game.
The consolation game is at 10 a.m. July 10, followed at 1 p.m. by the championship game.
