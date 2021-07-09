DeGrenier knocks home 3 runs, throws 11 strikeouts in semifinal victory
OSWEGO — After an eight-run fifth inning, the Police upset the Elks, 10-6, in the Oswego Little League Majors Division semifinal game to advance to the championship series.
The Police will face the Firefighters for the championship, which begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lagoe Field.
The Police had 11 batters step up to the plate in the fifth inning, highlighted by an inside-the-park home run from Logan Cavallier.
The Elks held a 3-2 lead after three innings following a deep single from Connor Kelly, which knocked home two runs. He eventually reached home to score the team’s third run.
After a couple more quiet innings, with both the Police’s Brett DeGrenier and Kelly exchanging strikeouts on the mound, the Police exploded in the fifth inning.
Nolan Sweet came on in relief for Kelly in the top of the fifth and got out of the inning after forcing Jack Dewey into a double play. Sweet held the Police at bay in the top of the sixth after Cavallier hit into a double play and striking out Aiden Reynolds.
The Elks started a rally, with Kelly hitting a leadoff triple. Deatyne Westberry and Maddox Browngardt both hit singles. Abby Ohnmacht grounded out, but still had an RBI after Browngardt scored. However, that was the last run the Elks had cross the plate.
At the plate for the Police, Emmet Searor had two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Tyler Huynh and DeGrenier both tacked on two singles and one run each. Cavallier had an inside-the-park home run with three RBIs and a run. Noah Farrell added a double with two RBIs and two runs.
Reynolds, Cole Levea, Peyton Frey and Kaleb Farden all reached first base safely. Reynolds, Levea and Frey also recorded runs for the Police.
On the mound, DeGrenier pitched five innings, throwing 11 strikeouts. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. In relief, Huynh threw two strikeouts in his one inning, allowing three runs on three hits.
Offensively for the Elks, Luis Correa had a double, two singles and a run to lead the squad. Kelly added a triple, a single, two RBIs and two runs. Westberry recorded a single, a run and an RBI. Browngardt had a single and scored a run. Shane Baldwin also reached first base safely with two walks and scored a run.
Ohnmacht added an RBI groundout, knocking home Browngardt.
Kelly started the game on the bump for the Elks, pitching 4.1 innings. He had nine strikeouts, allowing seven runs on four hits and seven walks. In relief, Sweet threw 1.2 innings with a strikeout. He allowed three runs on a walk and four hits.
