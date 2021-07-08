OSWEGO — Bailey Wallace only needed to see one pitch in his lone at-bat in the fifth inning to knock home Gavin Guynn on an RBI single to propel the Firefighters to a 5-4 win over Vona’s in a semifinal game in Oswego Little League Majors playoffs.
The Firefighters utilized a four-run first inning to aid the victory after six batters reached first base safely on a walk or hit-by-pitch. Vona’s didn’t go down quietly, however, with a consistent attack adding one run in the first, second, third and fifth innings to tie the game.
Vona’s Jack Wallace recovered after the first inning and threw 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two more baserunners in the process.
But Bailey Wallace’s single in the fifth inning proved to be too much after Eddie Kuzawski and Xavier Burdick combined for two strikeouts in the top of the sixth to secure the win.
Offensively for the Firefighters, Bailey Wallace recorded the only hit, which was also an RBI. Owen Bartlett, Burdick, Kuzawski, Guynn, Elijah Brown, Maks Van Brocklin, and Easton Broadwell all reached first base safely.
Bartlett, Burdick, and Kuzawski all added one run, while Guynn scored twice.
On the mound, Kuzawski threw for 5.2 innings, striking out 10 batters. He allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk. Burdick only faced one batter in the save, striking him out to secure the win.
Vona’s had four batters record hits. Julius Garabito hit three run-scoring doubles. Shawn Cloonan tacked on two doubles and a single. Hunter Joseph added a double. Madden Carr also had a hit. Aiden DeSantis also reached first base safely.
Joseph and Cloonan both crossed home plate safely and Carr recorded two runs in the loss.
Jack Wallace threw for 3.2 innings, striking out 12 batters. He allowed four runs on four walks and no hits. In relief, DeSantis pitched 1.1 innings, striking out three batters in the process. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk.
The win puts the Firefighters in the championship series, which will start on Friday with Game 1. The other semifinal game took place Wednesday between the Police and Elks.
