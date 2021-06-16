OSWEGO — The Elks improved to a league-leading 10-2 record after winning nine out of their last 10 baseball games in the Oswego Little League Majors Division. Here are some recent scores from the team’s games:
Elks 8, Firefighters 6
The Elks scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, overcoming an earlier 5-1 deficit to defeat the Firefighters 8-6.
Connor Kelly and Eddie Kuzawski were on the mound for the Elks, combining for 13 strikeouts.
Deatyne Westberry doubled, twice, singled and knocked in three runs including the game-winner to lead the Elks offense. Others contributing were Nate Freebern (double and single), Kelly (triple and three runs scored), Maddox Browngardt (single), Nolan Sweet (single and run scored), Connor Stepien (walk, RBI and run scored), and Abbie Ohnmacht (walk).
Xavier Burdick had three singles and two runs to lead the Firefighters. Gavin Guynn had an inside-the-park home run, while Kuzawski had a double and Owen Bartlett added a single.
Sweet registered the save for the Elks, striking out four. Burdick struck out five in the loss.
Elks 30, Police 5
Connor Kelly belted four triples with 10 RBIs, while pitching 4.1 innings and striking out 11 to lead the Elks over the Police 30-5. Connor Stepien struck out four batters in relief.
The Elks scored 19 runs in the first three innings and added five in the fourth and six more in the fifth behind a balanced offensive attack.
Others leading the Elks were Nate Freebern (two doubles, two singles, five RBIs and four runs scored), Grady King (four singles, one walk and five runs scored), Luis Correa (two singles, two walks, one RBI, and four runs scored, Stepien (double, single, walk, four RBIs, two runs scored), Deatyne Westberry (two singles, two walks, RBI, and two runs scored) and Nolan Sweet (four walks, four runs scored).
Tyler Huynh had a triple and single to lead the Police.
Huynh also registered five strikeouts on the mound in the loss. Logan Cavellier struck out six batters in relief.
Elks 8, Vona’s 5
Connor Kelly knocked three singles and Luis Correa scored three runs to help the Elks capture an 8-5 win over Vona’s Restaurant.
Kelly picked up the win for the Elks striking out 10 batters. Correa had three strikeouts in relief.
Abbie Ohnmacht (two walks and two runs scored) also paced the Elks.
Aiden DeSantis had three singles to lead Vona’s. DeSantis and Jack Wallace combined for 10 strikeouts in the loss.
Elks 23, Lighthouse Lanes 3
Luis Correa belted two home runs including a grand slam in the sixth inning and added eight RBIs, and Connor Kelly had two home runs, three singles, and seven RBIs, to lead the Elks over Lighthouse Lanes 23-3.
Deatyne Westberry had three singles and an inside-the-park home run and scored five runs. Others contributing for the Elks were Maddox Browngardt (three singles and a double), and Nolan Sweet (single, three walks and three runs scored).
Kelly and Browngardt combined on a no-hitter and 14 strikeouts in the win.
Abe Irland and Nate Chetney combined for 11 strikeouts in the loss for Lighthouse Lanes.
Elks 23, Firefighters 11
The Elks exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth and nine more runs in the fifth inning to come back from an early deficit and get the win 23-11 over the Firefighters.
Luis Correa blasted a home run, three singles, three RBIs and four runs scored, and Connor Kelly had a three-run homer and single to lead the Elks comeback.
Adding to the offense for the Elks were Abbie Ohnmacht with two singles, a walk, and three runs scored, Nate Freebern walked four times and scored three runs, and Deatyne Westberry added two singles, three walks, three RBIs and three runs.
For the Firefighters, Eddie Kuzawski had a grand slam inside-the-park home run, while Xavier Burdick had three singles and scored three runs, and Gavin Guynn had two singles with two runs scored.
Correa and Nolan Sweet combined on the win, striking out 11 batters.
Kuzawski had eight strikeouts for the Firefighters, before being relieved by Guynn, who had three strikeouts, and Ryan Deary, who struck out one batter.
Elks 13, Police 3
Luis Correa smashed a home run and added two singles, and Connor Stepien had two singles, one RBI and two runs scored to lead the Elks over the Police, 13-3.
Connor Kelly and Stepien combined on the win, registering 14 strikeouts.
Kelly and Nate Freebern added two singles each for the Elks.
Brett DeGrenier blasted a two-run home run for the Police.
DeGrenier and Tyler Huynh recorded 17 strikeouts in the loss.
Elks 13, Bosco’s 3
Connor Kelly, Luis Correa, and Grady King each had a triple and single to lead the Elks over Bosco’s 13-3. The Elks took an early 6-2 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Deatyne Westberry had a double and two runs scored. Nolan Sweet added a single, two walks and three runs scored, and Shane Baldwin added two walks.
Kevin Waters led Bosco’s with a triple, single and two RBIs. Christian Thompson added a single and a walk.
Elks 19, Vona’s 6
The Elks exploded for six runs in the fourth inning and eight runs in the fifth inning behind two Luis Correa home runs to win 19-6 over Vona’s Restaurant.
Correa’s night also included three singles, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Connor Stepien had four hits and two runs scored. Connor Kelly added a triple and single. Nolan Sweet tacked on two singles, two walks and three runs scored. Matthew Belawske had two singles. Deatyne Westberry chipped in four walks and three runs scored to lead the Elks’ offense.
Kelly and Correa combined on the win, striking out 17 batters.
Aiden DeSantis led Vona’s with a triple, a single and two runs scored.
Jack Wallace, DeSantis, Everette Farella, and Shawn Cloonan pitched for Vona’s and recorded a combined 14 strikeouts.
Vona’s 29, Lighthouse Lanes 5
Vona’s jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning. Maddon Carr and Julius Garabito singled and both scored on Aidan DeSantis’ triple. Jack Wallace followed by blasting a line drive over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
Vona’s plated seven more runs in the second inning and 17 runs in a marathon third inning.
DeSantis and Carr each ripped five hits for Vona’s. DeSantis tripled twice, doubled twice, and singled. Carr slapped a triple and four singles.
In addition to his third home run of the season, Wallace added three singles. Garabito also had four hits.
Hunter Joseph and Everett Farella had three hits each, and Jack Schirtz singled and belted a three-run triple. Shawny Baldwin also singled.
Each of those players scored at least two runs. Also contributing with runs scored were Shawn Cooper-DeVaul (2) and Greyson Joseph.
Vona’s pitchers allowed six hits in the game. Jack Wallace started and recorded nine strikeouts. Hunter Joseph relieved and struck out three. Greyson Joseph came on to record the final two outs of the game, throwing two groundouts.
Abiram Irland and Will Peterson had two hits each for Lighthouse Lanes. Also adding singles were Abe Mays and Max Horn. Nate Chetney also contributed with a run scored.
Lighthouse Lanes pitchers Irland, Cole Conzone, Chetney, and Horn combined for eight strikeouts.
Vona’s is now in third place.
