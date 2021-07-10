The Police and the Firefighters square off today to start the best-of-three series for the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship
OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League Majors Division championship series has been set, and the final two teams will square off today at 1 p.m. for the first game of the best-of-three series at Lagoe Field.
This year, it will be Oswego’s own version of “The Bravest” and “The Finest,” with the Firefighters and Police vying for the 2021 championship title.
The Firefighters finished the regular season in second place with an 11-4 record. They had the same record as the first-place Elks, but the Elks had a better head-to-head record for the tiebreaker. The Police, who finished in fifth place, had a 6-9 record.
In the quarterfinals, the Police defeated fourth-place Bosco’s, 6-4, while the Firefighters had a bye.
En route to the championship series, the Firefighters topped Vona’s, 5-4, on Tuesday after an RBI single from Bailey Wallace in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Firefighters scored four runs in the first inning after a few batters walked.
However, Vona’s didn’t back down quietly with one-run innings in the first, second, third and fifth to eventually tie the game at four. Wallace, in his first at-bat of the game, swung at the first pitch he saw and ripped it down the right field line, hitting home Gavin Guynn, who got on base after being hit by a pitch.
Eddie Kuzawski was the winning pitcher for the Firefighters, throwing for 5.2 innings and striking out 10 batters. Xavier Burdick closed the game with a six-pitch strikeout to propel his team to the championship.
In the other semifinal game, the Police upset the Elks by a score of 10-6 after an eight-run fifth inning, which proved to be too much for the Elks to crawl back from. The Police had 11 batters step up to the plate in the inning, with five of them recording hits — all highlighted by an inside-the-park home run from Logan Cavallier.
While the Elks started to come back in the sixth inning, relief pitch Tyler Huynh sent them packing after throwing two strikeouts and forcing another batter into a groundout. Brett DeGrenier was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and pitching 11 strikeouts.
With the teams that are involved, city officials are also getting in on the action — and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow made one promise: the Oswego City Fire Department and Oswego Police Department will be in attendance.
“They’ll both be there,” Barlow said on Twitter.
