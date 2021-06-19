OSWEGO — Bosco’s had three recent wins in the Oswego Little League Major’s Division over the Elks, Lighthouse Lanes, and the Police. Here are the recaps of the games.
Bosco’s 21, Elks 3
Reiyomar Colon led the way as Bosco’s upset the No. 1 team, the Elks. Colon allowed only one run on two hits over 4.1 innings of work. He also recorded strike outs. Mikey Waters came in relief allowing two runs while striking out seven.
Bosco’s bats got hot early scoring nine runs in the first two innings. Waters had three singles, a double, and scored five runs. Christian Thompson had a triple and a double. Colon added 2 doubles, and Thomas Rolfe hit a triple.
Adding singles for Bosco’s were Jonny Stahl, KJ Firenze, and Ian Rolfe. Helping the cause were Vaugh Thingvoll and Mason Seinoski who reached safely, adding runs for the team.
For the Elks, Luis Correa, Nolan Sweet and Maddox Browngardt combined for 12 strikeouts.
Correa led the Elks with a single and a double. Connor Kelly had a single and a double, with Browngardt having a triple, and Nate Freeburn had a double.
Bosco’s 19, Lighthouse Lanes 2
The pitching combination of Christian Thompson, Reiyomar Colon, Mikey Waters and Thomas Rolfe led Bosco’s to a 19-2 win over Lighthouse Lanes. Combined, they struck out 12 batters while allowing three hits.
Colon led the way offensively for Bosco’s with two inside-the-park home runs and a single. He scored four runs for the team. Waters had a double and two singles, with Thomas Rolfe and Thompson hitting three singles each.
Sidney Bivens had two doubles, Jonny Stahl had two singles. Also reaching safely and scoring runs were Ian Rolfe, Vaughn Thingvoll, and KJ Firenze.
For Lighthouse, August Babcock and Will Peterson combined for eight strikeouts.
Peterson had an inside-the-park home run, while Max Clarke and Cole Conzone had singles. Nate Chetney scored the other run for Lighthouse.
Bosco’s 19, Police 6
Bosco’s made it three wins in a row against the Police behind the strong pitching of Reiyomar Colon. Colon went 5.1 innings striking out eight batters in the process.
Mikey Waters stuck out two, with KJ Firenze and Christian Thompson each having a strike out.
Waters led the Bosco’s bats with five singles. Thomas Rolfe had a double and two singles, with Thompson adding a double. Colon, Firenze, Sidney Bivens, and Vaughn Thingvoll all had a single. Adding runs for Bosco’s were Carter Conaway, Ian Rolfe, and Mason Seinoski.
For the Police, Tyler Huynn and Logan Cavallier struck out five batters.
Offensively, Huynn had a double and two singles, Cavallier hit a triple and a single. Cole Levea added a single. Adding runs were Aidan Reynolds, Noah Farrell, and Peyton Frey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.