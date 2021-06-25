OSWEGO — The Firefighers, Vona’s and Bosco’s all won recent games in Oswego Little League Majors Division action in the last week. Here are recaps of all three games.
Saturday: Firefighters 4, Bosco’s 1
The Firefighters utilized a three-run third inning led by a triple from Owen Bartlett. He finished the game with two triples and two runs.
Xavier Burdick threw for 5.1 innings for the Firefighters, striking out 11 batters, allowing two hits and one walk. In relief, Gavin Guynn pitched the remaining two outs of the game with one strikeout, one walk one hit and one run.
Offensively, the Firefighters’ Brody Burdick hit a single. Easton Broadwell, Maks VanBrocklin, Guynn and Xavier Burdick all reached first base on walks. Xavier Burdick and Guynn rounded out the scoring for the Firefighters.
On the mound for Bosco’s, Mikey Waters struck out five batters in 4.0 innings pitched. He allowed four runs on three hits, walking five batters. Thomas Rolfe had a strikeout in his lone inning.
Rolfe recorded a double and scored the team’s only run in the game. Sidney Bivens had an RBI double and reached first base on a fielder’s choice. Waters, Carter Conaway and Vaughn Thingvoll all reached first base safely, as well.
Tuesday: Vona’s 20, Police 1
After entering the bottom of top of the fifth inning with just a four-run lead, Vona’s scored 14 runs in the final two innings.
Vona’s batted around the order in the both innings, with five batters stepping up to the plate twice in the inning.
At the plate, Aidan DeSantis had two triples, a double, two runs batted in and three runs himself. Shawn Cloonan tacked on three triples with three runs and an RBI. Jack Wallace had two singles, two runs and two RBIs. Hunter Joseph (double), Julius Garabito, and Grayson Joseph (single) all recorded hits.
Maddon Carr, Everett Farella, Hunter Joseph, Grayson Joseph, Schirtz and Baldwin all crossed the plate, as well.
Cloonan started on the mound for Vona’s, throwing for four innings and allowing just one run on no hits. He walked four batters and struck out seven batters. In relief, DeSantis threw for the remaining two innings, striking out three batters. He walked two batters and allowed a triple, but no runs crossed the plate.
For the Police, Aiden Reynolds recorded the team’s lone hit, a triple. Logan Cavalier, Noah Farrell, Brett DeGrenier, Cole Levea and Emmett Searor all reached first base safely.
The Police saw four pitchers on the mound in the contest. DeGrenier pitched for five innings, striking out four batters, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk. Reynolds, Cavalier and Searor also pitched in relief to close out the fifth and sixth innings.
Wednesday: Bosco’s 19, Elks 17
After trailing by nine runs heading into the bottom of the third, Bosco’s exploded for 18 runs, batting through the lineup twice. Twenty-two batters stepped up to the plate in the half inning.
Offensively for Bosco’s, Sidney Bivens had two singles and two runs. Christian Thompson tacked on a single, double and two runs. Johnny Stahl added a single and a three runs. Mikey Waters, Thomas Rolfe, Vaughn Thingvoll, K.J. Firenze, Ian Rolfe and Carter Conaway all reached first base safely. All of them also contributed at least one run.
Thompson started on the mound for Bosco’s, throwing 2.2 innings. He struck out eight batters, allowing 10 runs on three hits and walked four batters. Thomas Rolfe came in relief, striking out seven batters. He allowed seven runs on seven hits and walked three. Stahl recorded the final two outs of the game, walking two batters and striking out one.
Grady King led the Elks at the plate with three singles and two runs. Luis Correa had a home run and a double, while scoring three runs. Connor Kelly hit a triple, double and scored two runs. Deatyne Westberry had two hits in the contest, as well, scoring two runs himself. Connor Stepien and Nate Freeburn both recorded singles. Maddox Browngardt hit a double and crossed home plate twice.
Shane Baldwin, Matt Belawske, Nolan Sweet and Abby Ohnmacht all safely reached first base. Belawske recorded a run, too.
Browngardt also started the game for the Elks. He struck out four batters, walking two batters, allowing one hit and one run in two innings. Ohnmacht (2 hits, 2 walks), Stepien (4 walks), Correa (2 strikeouts, 6 walks, 2 hits) and Westberry (2 walks) all pitched in the third inning, with Westberry finally closing it out. Sweet pitched the last two innings of the game, striking out three batters and allowing one hit.
