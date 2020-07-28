OSWEGO — Lighthouse Lanes picked up three wins in recent Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
Lighthouse Lanes 6, Vona’s 2
Michael Kenyon pitched 5.2 innings and recorded 14 strikeouts to lead Lighthouse Lanes in this win.
Cole Conzone pitched to the last batter, getting a strikeout.
Offensively for the Lanes, Dominic Stafford had two hits and scored three runs.
Also collecting hits were Parker Broadwell and Noah Irland.
Scoring runs were Kenyon, Mikey Conzone, and Richie Whitney.
Vona’s pitchers Jack Wallace and Zach Truell combined for 10 strikeouts.
Offensively for Vona’s, Madden Carr and Truell each had two hits and a run scored. Also getting hits were Wallace and Everett Farella.
Lighthouse Lanes 15, Elks 5
Mikey Conzone pitched 5.2 innings, whiffing nine batters along the way.
Dominic Stafford recorded the last out on the mound.
Offensively for Lighthouse Lanes, Dominic Stafford had an inside-the-park home run and scored four runs.
Other leaders included Michael Kenyon (3 hits, run), Mikey Conzone (hit, 3 runs), Isaac Michalski (hit, run), Parker Broadwell (hit), Richie Whitney (2 runs), Abi Irland (run), August Babcock (run), Logan Caswell (run), and Max Horn (run).
Elks pitchers David Curry, Jameson Stepien, Daniel Callen, and Luis Correa combined for 13 strikeouts.
Offensively for the Elks, Adam Greene hit an inside-the-park home run and scored two runs. Jameson Stepien and Ethen King each had a hit and a run scored. Daniel Callen and Connor Kelly each had a hit, and David Curry scored a run.
Lighthouse Lanes 8, Bosco’s 2
Michael Kenyon struck out 11 in 5.1 innings to lead Lighthouse Lanes past Bosco’s.
August Babcock recorded the last two outs on the mound.
Dominic Stafford drilled an inside-the-park home run and a double and scored twice. Mikey Conzone had a hit and a run, Isaac Michalski collected a hit, and Michael Kenyon scored twice.
Also scoring runs for Lighthouse were Cole Conzone, Richie Whitney, and Max Horn.
For Bosco’s, pitchers Christian Thompson and Mike Waters combined for seven strikeouts.
Brodie Wood had two hits, and Isaac Krul had a hit and a run scored. Mike Waters had a hit and Christian Thompson scored a run.
