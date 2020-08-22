OSWEGO — Lighthouse Lanes retook the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning and held on to defeat the Police 3-1 in the Oswego Little League Majors Division semifinals at Lagoe Field on Thursday.
Lighthouse Lanes, seeded second, advances to play either the top-seeded Elks or sixth-seeded Vona’s in the best-of-three championship series next week.
Lighthouse Lanes was led by a strong outing by Michael Kenyon on the mound. Kenyon struck out 10 and walked three in a complete-game effort.
Dominic Stafford stroked a pair of hits, including a triple, and scored twice. Mikey Conzone added a hit, a run, and an RBI, while Isaac Michalski contributed an RBI single.
For the Police, Owen Baldwin recorded a pair of hits and a run scored. Anteneh Bouffard had two hits and an RBI.
Police pitcher Brett DeGrenier recovered from a shaky start and finished with 12 strikeouts and three walks in an efficient five-inning outing.
In the bottom of the first inning, Stafford hit a leadoff triple and came around to score on an overthrow to the catcher at home plate. Another error and two walks loaded the bases with no outs, but DeGrenier got out of the jam by striking out the next three batters.
The teams combined for 12 strikeouts between the second and fourth innings, and the score remained 1-0 until the Police plated a run to tie the score in the fifth. Bouffard hit a double to center field to bring in Baldwin, who had singled earlier in the frame. DeGrenier tried to score on the same play but was thrown out at home, the second out at the plate in the inning.
Lighthouse Lanes quickly regained the lead in the bottom half of the fifth. Stafford walked, stole both second and third, and then scored on Conzone’s single to give Lighthouse the lead. Conzone advanced on a wild pitch before coming home on a Michalski single to make it 3-1.
In the top of the sixth inning, Kenyon induced a pair of groundouts and then struck out the final batter to end the game.
The Elks and Vona’s were scheduled to meet Friday in the other semifinal matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.