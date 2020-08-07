OSWEGO — After starting the season with three defeats, Lighthouse Lanes won five games in a row to move into a three-way tie with Bosco’s and the Elks for first place in the Oswego Little League Majors Division.
In recent action, Lighthouse defeated the Firefighters 24-8 and the Police 5-1.
Lighthouse Lanes 24, Firefighters 8
Pitchers Mikey Conzone, Michael Kenyon, and Dominic Stafford combined for 11 strikeouts for Lighthouse.
Offensively, Mikey Conzone led the attack with six hits. Also collecting hits were Parker Broadwell (4), Stafford (3), Kenyon (3), Isaac Michalski (3), Logan Caswell (2), Noah Irland, and Abi Irland.
Also contributing with runs scored were August Babcock, Cole Conzone, Max Horn, and Richie Whitney.
Firefighters pitchers Nolan Connors, Xavier Burdick, and Gavin Guynn combined for 10 strikeouts.
Eddie Kuzawski slapped four hits. Guynn had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run.
Collecting a hit apiece were Connors, Jason Bartlett, and Mike Holmes.
Lighthouse Lanes 5, Police 1
Mikey Conzone pitched Lighthouse to the victory, working 5.2 innings and collecting 10 strikeouts. Dominic Stafford recorded the last out on the mound for Lighthouse.
Offensively, Stafford had a hit and scored twice. Also collecting hits were Michael Kenyon, Mikey Conzone, and Logan Caswell.
August Babcock scored two runs and Noah Irland also scored.
Pitching for the Police, Logan Stahl, Peyton Turner, Owen Barnes, and Tyler Huynh combined for 13 strikeouts.
Brett DeGrenier and Logan Stahl each had two hits. Tyler Huynh had a hit and a run scored.
Peyton Turner and Owen Barnes also had hits.
