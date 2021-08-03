OSWEGO — The starting lineup of the King of Wings—Jack Murphy Memorial, a co-sanctioned winged supermodified event at Oswego Speedway, found two drivers starting in the front row, Trent Stephens of Ohio, and Mike Lichty from Innerkip, Ontario.
Right from the drop of the green, the duo put on a torrid battle up front with Lichty taking the lead and then swapping it with Stephens. A restart yellow on lap 25 found Lichty back in command.
As the battle for the lead ensued, Mike Muldoon, Tyler Thompson, Otto Sitterly, A.J. Lesiecki, Ben Seitz, Moe Lilje, Aric Iosue, and Dan Connors were in the top 10 as the halfway mark approached.
It was now Stephens back in the top spot with Lichty glued to the back of the No. 19 car.
But, the halfway lap came and went with Stephens suddenly fading off the pace. Stephens, with a broken rocker arm, pulled pitside, leaving Lichty out front with a couple car lengths’ lead.
With 20 laps to go, Muldoon had the No. 15 car gaining ground on the leader. Thompson, Sitterly, Lesiecki, and Chris Perley were not far behind.
During the 50th lap, Lichty continued in pursuit of his third King of Wings title while Muldoon and Thompson were trying to fend off a charging Sitterly, who took over the third spot soon thereafter.
As Lichty reached traffic, Muldoon closed the gap significantly and challenged for the top spot in the closing laps but was unable to make the pass with Lichty getting the win, Muldoon second, and Sitterly third. Thompson and Perley filled in the top five as Lesiecki, Moe Lilje, Ryan Locke, Iosue and Rich Reid filled out the top 10 at the checkered flag.
Jack Murphy King of Wings X (60 laps): 1. Mike Lichty, 2. Michael Muldoon, 3. Otto Sitterly, 4. Tyler Thompson, 5. Chris Perley, 6. A.J. Lesiecki 7. Moe Lilje, 8. Ryan Locke, 9. Aric Iosue, 10. Rich Reid, 11. Joe Gosek, 12. Kyle Edwards, 13. Russ Wood, 14. Ben Seitz, 15. Trent Stephens, 16. Dan Connors Jr., 17. Jerry Curran, 18. Mike McVetta, 19. Jonathon Lesiecki, 20. Dave Shullick Jr., 21. Tim Snyder. DNS: Mike Ordway Jr. (blown engine in practice).
